

Export earnings outshine against all odds



According to Export Promotion Bureau or EPB sources - in the last five months from July to November of the current financial year 2022-23 - export income has reached US$21.946 billion - a promising $176 million higher than the fixed target.



As much as it is a good news, higher export income in the face of global challenges also suggest experts' speculations can also be incorrect. Simultaneously, it also implies our private sector or businessmen to have incorporated exporting to be an essential part of their overall business strategy. Moreover, they are reportedly careful assessing which markets to enter based on their strength and weaknesses in the difficult of times.



On the flipside, as far as our key export commodity or RMG products are concerned, the unexpected rise in export is difficult to explain with logic. It may have happened by increased unit price due to inflation and raw material cost hike or also perhaps due to order surges in previous months.



As per statistics, RMG exports reached $18.34 billion during the mentioned period with a 15.61per cent growth compared with the July- November of FY 2021-22.

A category-wise analysis shows that the export of knitwear was $10.11 billion, while the export earnings from woven garments reached $8.21billion with 12.55 percent and 19.61per cent year-over-year growth respectively. And if we analyze the single month data, country's RMG export increased by 35.36 per cent to $4.37 billion in November 2022 from $3.23 billion in the same month of 2021.



Not to forget, in general, global trade and economic outlook still appears to be fairly depressive and retail business worldwide is facing a difficult time. Therefore, there is no room to consider such growth as a reason of complacency.



The point, however, it is equally difficult to predict for how long export surpass earning would continue, and especially if the war in Europe is anyhow prolonged.



In conclusion, with or without a war and in the face of all global challenges, it is crucial to diversify our export basket in tuned with international demands.



