Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:52 AM
Letter To the Editor

Restoring discipline in the banking sector a must

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The banking sector in Bangladesh has never been in a worse state than it is today. And this raises serious questions about the government's ability and willingness to fix the problems lurking in the sector. The financial state of some banks is so bad that unless the central bank bails them out, they would most certainly go bankrupt.

We used to hear about banks being robbed at gunpoint in times past. But today we see the bank's management stealing money from the public constantly. While this is going on, the government seems to have done little to nothing to recover the stolen money and to bring the culprits to justice.

Without a genuine effort by the government, there is no chance for discipline to be restored in our banking sector. And if the government continues to fail in that regard, surely that would spell disaster for the entire national economy.

Abdullah Nihad
Wari, Dhaka



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
