

C-19 thought of superpowers



To tackle the adverse effects of the pandemic, the countries most affected by the virus adopted different measures. Unfortunately, many of these policy measures have led to human rights violations; however, which are sometimes necessary for pandemic control. Thepandemic has worsened the inequities based on healthcare access, racial injustice, refugee crises, and lack of education. For example, in the united states, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Black, Latinx, and native communities were disproportionately affected by the harmful effects of coronavirus, which has exacerbated existing racial injustices in healthcare, housing, employment, education, and wealth accumulation. In addition, according to a Washington-based nonpartisan organization, Human Rights First, the United States has used the Covid-19 pandemic as a justification to eject thousands of asylum seekers to risk while rejecting their access to the United States asylum system.On the other hand, in India, the rights of the prisoners were hindered because those imprisoned were at risk of contracting an infection as there was not enough room for proper social distance to be observed. Additionally, those awaiting trial were forced to wait in prison, and their right to bail was delayed because the court and other authorities were not in operation during the curfew period.



Covid-19 has caused severe socioeconomic problems, e.g., unemployment, wealth loss, inequality, etc. Still, unfortunately, many governments in the world, including the United States, have failed to address those problems effectively. In the United States, for example, a new Pew Research Center survey found public health officials, e.g., those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has done only a fair or poor job. In addition, the CDC has received criticism for its Covid-19 response, prompting agency leadership to outline organizational changes.In fact, inthe United States, the actual damage of Covid-19 has been dramatically underestimated. Itis reported that the coronavirus has killed over a million people, and infection rates remain high. Still, the long-term post-Covid symptoms continue to damage people's health, with minorities and the poor suffering disproportionately.Moreover, the functioning of the society of the United States has been severely disrupted, with working-class families bearing the highest costs.



However, on the other hand, thesocialist benevolent policy of China that fosters mutual trust between the individual and government and its scientific management approach, along with the ability to learn from this pandemic, and the discipline and sacrifice of people, have produced impressive successes in protecting people's lives and laying the groundwork for the future. Although China has also adopted strict lockdown measures, it is determined by the ruling philosophy of the Chinese government-people first. Thus China puts the lives and safety of its people first. Moreover, in imposing strict lockdown, China considered the safety of the older population's age structure as the virus might harm the elderly with underlying diseases. In China, the number of people 60 years and above is 264.02 million (18.70% of the total population), and the number of people 65 years and above was 190.64 million (13.50%). However, China, a nation with an upper-middle-income economy, has taken different strides to save the lives of its people. Moreover, when China developed vaccines, it immediately made most of its products available to the poorest people in the world. Despite being the first hit by Covid-19, China was well-placed to tackle the disease. China's unprecedented systematic and proactive risk management, based on collaboration between government officials and health experts, has proven effective in containing and controlling Covid-19. Actually, China established a dynamic 'Zero-Covid Policy' to combat the disease. China's socialist system exemplifies a workable strategy for how humanity might deal with future public health crises.



On the other hand, the United States and its private pharmaceutical manufacturersrefused to make the therapeutic drug and vaccines available quickly and cheaply to other countries.Furthermore, the federal government of the United States, the central reigning governmental body, had failed in its duty to protect the health and well-being of Americans in times of crisis. It also reported that many elected officials in the United States did not take the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the jump. As a result, federal efforts were confused at best when it became clear that the virus posed a major threat.



C-19 thought of superpowers



A video titled 'What works against the virus?' went viral in 2020 recent times. Zou Yue, the news anchor of China Global Television Network (CGTN), based in Beijing, talked about the decisive measures that bring China one step closer to the end of the battle against the new coronavirus. For almost a month, Covid-19 infected thousands in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, a day and every hospital bed was occupied. However, hospital beds are empty, and wards are closed now in the city. So how did China make it?What China did is to break the cycle through human intervention, a scale unprecedented in history. "Extreme", "draconian", and "aggressive", are the words used to describe China's response. But, some say, isn't that a violation of individual rights? Well, the balance between individual rights and public safety is always an ever-changing equation. The government has nothing to do but suspend the rights of individuals when a potentially deadly epidemic threatens a population. But China launched a costly public health response and continued using effective prevention and control measures in key epidemic areas. As a result, Chinese hospitals overflowing with Covid-19 patients within a few months had empty beds. Many countries,including Bangladesh, can take lessons from developed countries, especially from China, in handling the Covid-19 epidemic, as the people are the foundation of the country's development, and the people's health should be the priority in the formulation of any measures.

The writer is is an associate professor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University











The Covid-19 pandemic is the global health crisis of our time and the most significant challenge ever since World War II. It is now established that the epidemic, aside from being a threat to the world, has also been recognized as a major cause of disparity and insufficiency of social progression. More specifically, the Covid-19 epidemic is considered much more than a health crisis;rather, it is an unprecedented socioeconomic crisis. Stressing every country it touches created devastating social, economic, and political effects that leave deep and longstanding scars. The Covid-19 pandemic showed us how terrible it is to waste our lives and livelihoods, embroiled in infinite battles for wealth, status, and power.To tackle the adverse effects of the pandemic, the countries most affected by the virus adopted different measures. Unfortunately, many of these policy measures have led to human rights violations; however, which are sometimes necessary for pandemic control. Thepandemic has worsened the inequities based on healthcare access, racial injustice, refugee crises, and lack of education. For example, in the united states, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Black, Latinx, and native communities were disproportionately affected by the harmful effects of coronavirus, which has exacerbated existing racial injustices in healthcare, housing, employment, education, and wealth accumulation. In addition, according to a Washington-based nonpartisan organization, Human Rights First, the United States has used the Covid-19 pandemic as a justification to eject thousands of asylum seekers to risk while rejecting their access to the United States asylum system.On the other hand, in India, the rights of the prisoners were hindered because those imprisoned were at risk of contracting an infection as there was not enough room for proper social distance to be observed. Additionally, those awaiting trial were forced to wait in prison, and their right to bail was delayed because the court and other authorities were not in operation during the curfew period.Covid-19 has caused severe socioeconomic problems, e.g., unemployment, wealth loss, inequality, etc. Still, unfortunately, many governments in the world, including the United States, have failed to address those problems effectively. In the United States, for example, a new Pew Research Center survey found public health officials, e.g., those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has done only a fair or poor job. In addition, the CDC has received criticism for its Covid-19 response, prompting agency leadership to outline organizational changes.In fact, inthe United States, the actual damage of Covid-19 has been dramatically underestimated. Itis reported that the coronavirus has killed over a million people, and infection rates remain high. Still, the long-term post-Covid symptoms continue to damage people's health, with minorities and the poor suffering disproportionately.Moreover, the functioning of the society of the United States has been severely disrupted, with working-class families bearing the highest costs.However, on the other hand, thesocialist benevolent policy of China that fosters mutual trust between the individual and government and its scientific management approach, along with the ability to learn from this pandemic, and the discipline and sacrifice of people, have produced impressive successes in protecting people's lives and laying the groundwork for the future. Although China has also adopted strict lockdown measures, it is determined by the ruling philosophy of the Chinese government-people first. Thus China puts the lives and safety of its people first. Moreover, in imposing strict lockdown, China considered the safety of the older population's age structure as the virus might harm the elderly with underlying diseases. In China, the number of people 60 years and above is 264.02 million (18.70% of the total population), and the number of people 65 years and above was 190.64 million (13.50%). However, China, a nation with an upper-middle-income economy, has taken different strides to save the lives of its people. Moreover, when China developed vaccines, it immediately made most of its products available to the poorest people in the world. Despite being the first hit by Covid-19, China was well-placed to tackle the disease. China's unprecedented systematic and proactive risk management, based on collaboration between government officials and health experts, has proven effective in containing and controlling Covid-19. Actually, China established a dynamic 'Zero-Covid Policy' to combat the disease. China's socialist system exemplifies a workable strategy for how humanity might deal with future public health crises.On the other hand, the United States and its private pharmaceutical manufacturersrefused to make the therapeutic drug and vaccines available quickly and cheaply to other countries.Furthermore, the federal government of the United States, the central reigning governmental body, had failed in its duty to protect the health and well-being of Americans in times of crisis. It also reported that many elected officials in the United States did not take the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the jump. As a result, federal efforts were confused at best when it became clear that the virus posed a major threat.It is revealed from a survey conducted in January 2021 that Donald Trump lost the election because his administration did not do a good enough job handling the coronavirus outbreak. However, the economic recovery has been uneven two years after the coronavirus outbreak, with wage increases for many workers being offset by the highest inflation rate in four decades and the labor market being shaken by the Great Resignation, also known as the Big Quit and the Great Reshuffle, an ongoing economic trend in which employees have voluntarily left their jobs en masse, starting in early 2021 after the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, new societal tensions have emerged, including alarming increases in murder and fatal drug overdose rates that may be linked to the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.A video titled 'What works against the virus?' went viral in 2020 recent times. Zou Yue, the news anchor of China Global Television Network (CGTN), based in Beijing, talked about the decisive measures that bring China one step closer to the end of the battle against the new coronavirus. For almost a month, Covid-19 infected thousands in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, a day and every hospital bed was occupied. However, hospital beds are empty, and wards are closed now in the city. So how did China make it?What China did is to break the cycle through human intervention, a scale unprecedented in history. "Extreme", "draconian", and "aggressive", are the words used to describe China's response. But, some say, isn't that a violation of individual rights? Well, the balance between individual rights and public safety is always an ever-changing equation. The government has nothing to do but suspend the rights of individuals when a potentially deadly epidemic threatens a population. But China launched a costly public health response and continued using effective prevention and control measures in key epidemic areas. As a result, Chinese hospitals overflowing with Covid-19 patients within a few months had empty beds. Many countries,including Bangladesh, can take lessons from developed countries, especially from China, in handling the Covid-19 epidemic, as the people are the foundation of the country's development, and the people's health should be the priority in the formulation of any measures.The writer is is an associate professor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University