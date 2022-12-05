

Disregarding the uniform grading system in private universities



To understand the 'various' and separate grading systems practiced by the private universities, parting the universities in two categories might be a time saver. Let me put those universities in category A, whose grade points start from 0.7 at the bottom and culminate up to 4, the maximum. The Category B, although follows the same scale for the maximum at 4 but maintains a bottom line at 2. Needless to say, both the categories put a zero and maintain uniformity to the student who fails to attain passing marks. No wonder, they differ in passing marks as well. While 50% (some even count 60%!) is the passing percentage for the category A and 40% says the B.



Let's have an imaginary tour 'around the grades'! Suppose a student of any university from category A attains 50% marks in total after his final assessment and his friend gets the same marks from a B category University. For the two of them, the situation will not be the same. The grade point achieved by the one from the category A would be devastating, while the other one might not be that unhappy. In plain words, two completely different situations would come into play because of the differences in grading systems in two sets of universities, albeit the similarity in the percentage of marks attained by the two. The student from the category A will get a grade point of only 0.7 for the marks she/he attained in the exam but the same percentage of marks will lead his friend from the category B to have a grade points up to 2.50. Sadly, a 0.7 could be devastating enough to kick the CGPA to the abyss.



How about a changed situation? What about the students who usually get 70% marks throughout their education? Interestingly a 70% marks would easily lead a student to a grade point of 3.50 if he is from a category B universities, whereas, the story would be troubling for the one from category A. unfortunately, 70% will not be sufficient for the a student form category A to achieve a grade point more than 2.70, whereas the one from the category B will get hold of grade point up to 2.75 with only 55% or less. Moreover, making it worse, some of the category A universities go to a further extent and setting the passing marks at 60% and requiring 80% marks for a grade point of only 2.70. On the other hand, 80% marks is the highest benchmark and allows students to get the maximum grade point, if he is from a category B university. Would you believe it?



Thoughts may arise regarding the possibility of exercising a much lenient student evaluation method by the universities from the category A, but the assumption won't sustain when the category owns the names like BRAC, NSU, EWU, IUB and AIUB; all of which have already proven their quality in more than one counts, be it ranking, job market or otherwise. However, the categorization I proposed here has not, in any sense, been done in terms of the reputation of the instructions; rather it is done solely on the basis of the process of how the universities grade their students.



While it is also true that the universities should have the liberty to maintain their own grading systems, but a county like ours, where CGPA matters more than anything in the primary selection, be it a job or admission test; allowing separate grading systems with such a huge difference, is nothing but self-poisoning.



The University Grant Commission (UGC) established under the University Grant Commission Ordinance, 1973 has the authority to hold tight the bridles of the private universities to ensure better education and the ultimate good. We have seen that the UGC has not given permission to the Private Universities to offer and confer Ph.D. degrees and has kept pressurizing private universities for shifting their campuses to permanent campuses. However, the Commission seems least bothered (or not bothered at all) when it comes to separate grading systems practiced by some private universities. Although the Commission had once issued an office order requesting every public and private university to maintain a uniform grading system which, evidently, the category B universities are following; however, the request of the UGC, I doubt, has had any effect on the universities categorized hereinabove as category A.



The private universities are established and being operated under the Private University Act, 2010 and the universities are bound to abide by this specific piece of legislation. This Act also provides scopes for the UGC to apply its supervisory measures for the greater good of the general students.



The graduates from these universities are joining the queue of the job seekers and admission seekers for higher education, and in every case, CGPA are going to matter a lot. Situations are no more alien where one student with 75% marks is not making it to the job interviews or to the final list of selected candidates in a higher education Institution while the other one is sealing it with a much lower percentage of marks.



Being the overseer of these universities, it would be the UGC's duty to alleviate the pains that the students are suffering due to the 'irresponsible' attitudes of some of the universities. Inaction from the UGC will only make the sores fester, even faster.

The writer is an advocate, the Supreme Court











The grading system I am pointing the finger at is specifically relating to Private Universities. With nearly 100 Private universities in operation currently, only a few of them have proven their quality to be satisfactory. The well-known and reputed ones like NSU, BRAC, EWU, IUB, AIUB and a few others, have always been in a race among themselves which, in a way, is healthy for the educational environment on a broad spectrum. However, there are events and segments within the race, which might turn out to be rather hurtful for the general students in the long run. Separate grading systems being one of such segments, perhaps, is throbbing the students most, in some specific cases.To understand the 'various' and separate grading systems practiced by the private universities, parting the universities in two categories might be a time saver. Let me put those universities in category A, whose grade points start from 0.7 at the bottom and culminate up to 4, the maximum. The Category B, although follows the same scale for the maximum at 4 but maintains a bottom line at 2. Needless to say, both the categories put a zero and maintain uniformity to the student who fails to attain passing marks. No wonder, they differ in passing marks as well. While 50% (some even count 60%!) is the passing percentage for the category A and 40% says the B.Let's have an imaginary tour 'around the grades'! Suppose a student of any university from category A attains 50% marks in total after his final assessment and his friend gets the same marks from a B category University. For the two of them, the situation will not be the same. The grade point achieved by the one from the category A would be devastating, while the other one might not be that unhappy. In plain words, two completely different situations would come into play because of the differences in grading systems in two sets of universities, albeit the similarity in the percentage of marks attained by the two. The student from the category A will get a grade point of only 0.7 for the marks she/he attained in the exam but the same percentage of marks will lead his friend from the category B to have a grade points up to 2.50. Sadly, a 0.7 could be devastating enough to kick the CGPA to the abyss.How about a changed situation? What about the students who usually get 70% marks throughout their education? Interestingly a 70% marks would easily lead a student to a grade point of 3.50 if he is from a category B universities, whereas, the story would be troubling for the one from category A. unfortunately, 70% will not be sufficient for the a student form category A to achieve a grade point more than 2.70, whereas the one from the category B will get hold of grade point up to 2.75 with only 55% or less. Moreover, making it worse, some of the category A universities go to a further extent and setting the passing marks at 60% and requiring 80% marks for a grade point of only 2.70. On the other hand, 80% marks is the highest benchmark and allows students to get the maximum grade point, if he is from a category B university. Would you believe it?Thoughts may arise regarding the possibility of exercising a much lenient student evaluation method by the universities from the category A, but the assumption won't sustain when the category owns the names like BRAC, NSU, EWU, IUB and AIUB; all of which have already proven their quality in more than one counts, be it ranking, job market or otherwise. However, the categorization I proposed here has not, in any sense, been done in terms of the reputation of the instructions; rather it is done solely on the basis of the process of how the universities grade their students.While it is also true that the universities should have the liberty to maintain their own grading systems, but a county like ours, where CGPA matters more than anything in the primary selection, be it a job or admission test; allowing separate grading systems with such a huge difference, is nothing but self-poisoning.The University Grant Commission (UGC) established under the University Grant Commission Ordinance, 1973 has the authority to hold tight the bridles of the private universities to ensure better education and the ultimate good. We have seen that the UGC has not given permission to the Private Universities to offer and confer Ph.D. degrees and has kept pressurizing private universities for shifting their campuses to permanent campuses. However, the Commission seems least bothered (or not bothered at all) when it comes to separate grading systems practiced by some private universities. Although the Commission had once issued an office order requesting every public and private university to maintain a uniform grading system which, evidently, the category B universities are following; however, the request of the UGC, I doubt, has had any effect on the universities categorized hereinabove as category A.The private universities are established and being operated under the Private University Act, 2010 and the universities are bound to abide by this specific piece of legislation. This Act also provides scopes for the UGC to apply its supervisory measures for the greater good of the general students.The graduates from these universities are joining the queue of the job seekers and admission seekers for higher education, and in every case, CGPA are going to matter a lot. Situations are no more alien where one student with 75% marks is not making it to the job interviews or to the final list of selected candidates in a higher education Institution while the other one is sealing it with a much lower percentage of marks.Being the overseer of these universities, it would be the UGC's duty to alleviate the pains that the students are suffering due to the 'irresponsible' attitudes of some of the universities. Inaction from the UGC will only make the sores fester, even faster.The writer is an advocate, the Supreme Court