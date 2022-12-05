

Internally displaced in Bangladesh



Climate refugees are forced to leave their territory due to sudden or long-term changes in the local environment. Usually, climate changes disrupt people's livelihoods. Climate change is considered harmful due to its adverse effects of climate change. Changes in standard rainfall patterns, heavy rains, non-rainfalls, droughts, floods, cyclones, deforestation, fires, rising sea levels, submergence of coastal houses and lands, and reduced water flow in rivers and canals are the adverse effects of climate change.



Climate change has now become a global crisis. The rate at which people are exposed to the heat wave, droughts, heavy rains, floods, storms and cyclones has never been so terrible. The rise in sea level has submerged the coastal areas of many countries, and the land has also lost its usefulness for cultivation. As a result, the people there were forced to move elsewhere: inside or outside the country.



The term 'climate refugee' was first coined to refer to large-scale cross-border migration and displacement due to climate-related disasters. The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) report states that by the end of 2021, 59.1 million people were internally displaced worldwide.



The Conference of Parties (COP) is held yearly to save the world from the adverse effects of climate change. The 27th Climate Conference was held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The climate conference is being held when energy and food crises, inflation, and economic recession have created global unrest. Although the economic and geopolitical context is complex, climate finance was central to the 27th conference's discussions.



Due to the adverse effects of climate change, coastal Bangladesh is facing a daily agony of cyclones and salinity, drought in the north, landslides in the northeast, floods in the middle and landslides in the east. The rural production and food system and multifaceted socio-cultural relationships are collapsing. The changing weather behaviour is creating a dire crisis in every occupation that depends on nature, including agriculture. People cannot live in villages and are forced to leave their birthplace.



The procession of climaterefugees is getting longer every day in small and big cities. Men are becoming rickshaw pullers or day labourers, and women are destined to be domestic workers or garment factories. And the children are destined for hazardous jobs like plastic, battery breaking, waste picking or chemical factories.



Shockingly none of the climate refugees used fossil fuels.They are not responsible for greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. But these emissions are causing global warming, distorting climate behaviour. People are fighting to survive, and many are also helpless. A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that climate change, increasing inequality, conflict, trade and population growth exacerbate this displacement and migration problem. Today, 1 in 8 people or 281 million migrants out of 1 billion people, are stateless.



According to the 'Environmental Justice Forum's report, 1000 to 2000 people migrate to Bangladesh daily. Over 7.1 million people have been displaced in Bangladesh this year due to climate change, and this can reach 13.3 million by 2050. People affected by the adverse effects of climate change in different parts of the country are leaving their homes and settling in the slums of the cities, especially the slums of Dhaka. As a result, Dhaka, a fast-growing and one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is becoming more densely populated daily. Dhaka is believed to be the largest area of opportunity for economic activities. Because of that, displaced people from all over the country are rushing to Dhaka, taking shelter in slums.



But a large number of people in Dhaka are extremely poor. There is no end to problems: food and living problems, water problems, health problems, problems of getting work and many more. Despite this, four lakh low-income people leave their homes and come to Dhaka annually for various reasons. As a result, some environmentalists say Dhaka City has become a slum of climate refugees. If these climate refugees cannot be stopped from heading towards Dhaka, it should not be difficult for anyone to guess where the situation in Dhaka will end up. Dhaka has already become the seventh-largest city in the world in terms of population. According to the Economic Intelligence Unit's 'Global Livability Ranking Report-2021', Bangladesh ranks 137th among 140 countries. From this, it is easy to imagine Dhaka's livability level. It can be said for sure that the livability index of Dhaka will go down further if the internal climate refugees moving towards Dhaka cannot stop.



Climate change is a global problem, and international action is needed to solve this. Governments of various countries must ensure the ban on fossil fuels by providing legal protection. The human rights of climate refugees caused by climate change must be guaranteed through international law. International obligations to provide legal recognition, protection and assistance to climate refugees should be negotiated. All countries should be forced to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement, and every government must implement its commitment to reduce global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.



Above all, the government of every country should be proactive in creating public awareness about climate refugees. The government, civil society, the community and the international community must work together to address Bangladesh's current and future climate refugee crisis.

The writer is a researcher and development worker













When the people of a place are forced to leave their homes and live elsewhere permanently or temporarily due to various natural disasters or adverse conditions caused by climate change, they are called 'climate refugees'. People worldwide are now passing through a climate crisis for various reasons. Increasing numbers of people are becoming climate refugees. Although people in developing countries are mainly victims of it, it is also happening in developed countries.Climate refugees are forced to leave their territory due to sudden or long-term changes in the local environment. Usually, climate changes disrupt people's livelihoods. Climate change is considered harmful due to its adverse effects of climate change. Changes in standard rainfall patterns, heavy rains, non-rainfalls, droughts, floods, cyclones, deforestation, fires, rising sea levels, submergence of coastal houses and lands, and reduced water flow in rivers and canals are the adverse effects of climate change.Climate change has now become a global crisis. The rate at which people are exposed to the heat wave, droughts, heavy rains, floods, storms and cyclones has never been so terrible. The rise in sea level has submerged the coastal areas of many countries, and the land has also lost its usefulness for cultivation. As a result, the people there were forced to move elsewhere: inside or outside the country.The term 'climate refugee' was first coined to refer to large-scale cross-border migration and displacement due to climate-related disasters. The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) report states that by the end of 2021, 59.1 million people were internally displaced worldwide.The Conference of Parties (COP) is held yearly to save the world from the adverse effects of climate change. The 27th Climate Conference was held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The climate conference is being held when energy and food crises, inflation, and economic recession have created global unrest. Although the economic and geopolitical context is complex, climate finance was central to the 27th conference's discussions.Due to the adverse effects of climate change, coastal Bangladesh is facing a daily agony of cyclones and salinity, drought in the north, landslides in the northeast, floods in the middle and landslides in the east. The rural production and food system and multifaceted socio-cultural relationships are collapsing. The changing weather behaviour is creating a dire crisis in every occupation that depends on nature, including agriculture. People cannot live in villages and are forced to leave their birthplace.The procession of climaterefugees is getting longer every day in small and big cities. Men are becoming rickshaw pullers or day labourers, and women are destined to be domestic workers or garment factories. And the children are destined for hazardous jobs like plastic, battery breaking, waste picking or chemical factories.Shockingly none of the climate refugees used fossil fuels.They are not responsible for greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. But these emissions are causing global warming, distorting climate behaviour. People are fighting to survive, and many are also helpless. A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that climate change, increasing inequality, conflict, trade and population growth exacerbate this displacement and migration problem. Today, 1 in 8 people or 281 million migrants out of 1 billion people, are stateless.According to the 'Environmental Justice Forum's report, 1000 to 2000 people migrate to Bangladesh daily. Over 7.1 million people have been displaced in Bangladesh this year due to climate change, and this can reach 13.3 million by 2050. People affected by the adverse effects of climate change in different parts of the country are leaving their homes and settling in the slums of the cities, especially the slums of Dhaka. As a result, Dhaka, a fast-growing and one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is becoming more densely populated daily. Dhaka is believed to be the largest area of opportunity for economic activities. Because of that, displaced people from all over the country are rushing to Dhaka, taking shelter in slums.But a large number of people in Dhaka are extremely poor. There is no end to problems: food and living problems, water problems, health problems, problems of getting work and many more. Despite this, four lakh low-income people leave their homes and come to Dhaka annually for various reasons. As a result, some environmentalists say Dhaka City has become a slum of climate refugees. If these climate refugees cannot be stopped from heading towards Dhaka, it should not be difficult for anyone to guess where the situation in Dhaka will end up. Dhaka has already become the seventh-largest city in the world in terms of population. According to the Economic Intelligence Unit's 'Global Livability Ranking Report-2021', Bangladesh ranks 137th among 140 countries. From this, it is easy to imagine Dhaka's livability level. It can be said for sure that the livability index of Dhaka will go down further if the internal climate refugees moving towards Dhaka cannot stop.Climate change is a global problem, and international action is needed to solve this. Governments of various countries must ensure the ban on fossil fuels by providing legal protection. The human rights of climate refugees caused by climate change must be guaranteed through international law. International obligations to provide legal recognition, protection and assistance to climate refugees should be negotiated. All countries should be forced to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement, and every government must implement its commitment to reduce global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.Above all, the government of every country should be proactive in creating public awareness about climate refugees. The government, civil society, the community and the international community must work together to address Bangladesh's current and future climate refugee crisis.The writer is a researcher and development worker