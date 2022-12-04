Sajek-tourism jewel-limping for militancy in CHT



Although Chattogram Hill Tracks is a place of natural beauty and attraction of tourists, the Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till December 11 as part of the measures taken for the safety of tourists. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Although, endowed with natural beauty the three districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban have failed to attract tourists in large numbers.

Meanwhile, without security guarantee tourists and even general people are unable to move from one place to another after dusk.

The hilly regions of the country are becoming major attractions for travellers, which is also improving the economic wellbeing of the hilly people. With the blessings of the social media, huge opportunities have been created in the tourism sector for the earning of crores of taka from the country's hilly regions.

The main source of tourism in the CHT is the green nature surrounded by

mountains which catches the tourists in different forms at different times.

It is like a game of changing nature from time to time. Here the scenario of winter is different from the monsoon. In winter, the mountains are covered with fog and clouds. Again in the rainy season, it's surrounded by green forest.

At this time nature gets back its youth. During the monsoon, the adventure seekers mostly visit the hilly areas. Then there is the shower, lakes, rivers which gives the place a new look and tourists come to enjoy it. Along with a different lifestyle of hill people which is different from ours.

The situation in the hill tracts has now changed due to the peace treaty with the government. For the last few years, Sajek (Rangamati and Khagrachhari) and Bandarban, have been the major attractions for domestic travellers as well as foreigners.

Sajek valley is 2,000 feet above sea level. Many small rivers flow through the hills. Among them Kachalon and Machalong are famous.

It is to be noted, visits to hill areas increases during the winter season. Due to favourable weather, adequate security measures of law enforcement agencies, a wide range of forests, hilly falls, clouds, artificial lakes and wide-open sky of the hilly areas, tourists are attracted constantly.

People related to hill tourism said, visiting hilly areas creates a bridge among general people with the ethnic groups in the hill areas. They are having crores of taka in business, especially from November to February. However, they are unable to expand their business due to restrictions from the government level, according to sources."

Communities living in the region have been trying to rebuild their lives leaving behind all the despair, but fears and conflicts put them back. Violence unleashed by armed groups kills people and destroys the prospect of peace.

Even tourism in Bandarban remains banned as part of high security measures taken to prevent militant activities.

On October 20, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested seven members of newly launched militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and three members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) conducting drives at Bandarban and Rangamati.

To ensure peace in the three restive districts of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) 15,000 men of the security forces are deployed every night.

The Peace Accord still struggles, for reasons such as militants not surrendering illegal arms, legal barriers, non-cooperation from and conflicts among some armed militant regional groups.

Since the accord was signed, the government has worked to develop infrastructure in the region. In 1997, the Chattogram Hill Tracts had 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) of roads, which has increased to about 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles). The number of hospitals and clinics has grown from 24 to 270, and the number of temples and churches from 1,663 to 2,820, the government says.

Kazi Md Mujibur Rahman, President of Central Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad (PCNP) and former general secretary of ruling Awami League, Bandarban district unit told the Daily Observer due to the security concerns tourism could not be promoted despite the natural beauty of Sajek Valley, surrounded by mountains and dense forests, Kaptai Lake, bounded by grassland and lush green hillocks and Bandarban's Niligiri Hills, a blue swathe with several spectacular waterfalls.