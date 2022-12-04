'Khela Hobe' can't be a political slogan: Tofail

Elderly politician and Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed on Saturday criticized the widely used political slogan 'Khela Hobe' (the game will be played) and he said, "It cannot be a political slogan."

Tofail said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion meeting and cultural programme organized on the occasion of the 84th birthday of Juba League founder Chairman Shaheed Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani. The event was organized by the Juba League in front of the AL central office at 23

Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

After a long day, Tofail Ahmed gave a speech after participating in a political programme. Expressing regret that etiquette and quality practices are being lost in politics, he said, "I hear the slogan 'Khela hobe' in the mouth of many. But such slogans do not enrich politics."

The senior AL politician said that the party (BNP) wants to hold a rally in Naya Paltan on December 10 because BNP wants to do a trick by showing more people in a small place. Tofail Ahmed said, "The place is full if there are only 20,000 to 30,000 people there. BNP wants to do this to bluff people."

He said, "BNP will hold a rally to create chaos. All of you will be united under the leadership of Juba League Chairman in this regard. Be careful. No one should play tricks with my country."

Alleging that there is a conspiracy going on against the country, Tofail said, "We have given permission, we have advanced the Chhatra League conference by two days. We let them Suhrawardy Udyan. But BNP wants to hold a rally to create chaos in Paltan."

He also said, "Without Sheikh Hasina, it would not have been possible for anyone to build Padma Bridge, Tunnel and Metrorail. There are various conspiracies going on to damage the development works. Everyone should keep an eye on the fact that no one can play tricks with the country."

About Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, the founder Chairman of Juba League, Tofail Ahmed said, "Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni contributed the most in my life. Whatever I have become it's only for Moni bhai. He was not only a leader, he made leaders. I was lucky to be with him."

In the same event, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, also the elder son of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, said, "A so-called opposition party, BNP-Jamaat, is engaged in anti-national propaganda these days. Their aim is to transform Bangladesh into a radical failed state. But we are ready to make the highest sacrifice for Sheikh Hasina."

Well-known journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul spoke as special guest on this occasion. Apart from this, Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Dhaka South city Juba League Acting President Mainuddin Rana, Acting General Secretary Rezaul Karim Reza and central leaders of Juba League spoke in the discussion meeting.











