Commodity prices soar as sugar vanishes from shop shelves

The instability in the commodity market is increasing every day. There is no good news about manufactured or imported products. An artificial shortage of goods is being created by hoarding aimed at making excessive profits. The increase in the price of edible oil, the increase in the price of goods in the international market and the increase in the price of the dollar are the excuses of the traders for the price hike. They are not able to adjust income even by reducing expenses. In order to overcome this situation, the stakeholders have urged for stricter monitoring of the market.

According to sources, there is a shortage of flour and atta in many shops in the capital, including Hatirjheel, Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Rampura, Moghbazar, Panthpath, Farmgate, Malibagh, Shantinagar, but there is no sugar in the market.

However, the shortage of soybean oil is also seen in the shops where sugar is found. These products are available packaged but not loose. Shoppers have to rush from one shop to another. Retail buyers have to pay more.

Although the price has decreased in the international market, the price of sugar has increased in the domestic market due to various reasons. The government decides the price of sugar and oil in view of the demands of the traders. Tk 102 per kg of loose sugar and Tk 108 per kg of packaged sugar. But sugar is not being sold in the market at the fixed prices. A kg of loose white sugar is Tk 120. Packaged white sugar is selling at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg. Packets of local red sugar are being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per kg in the market.

According to mills owners, supply shortage has arisen due to the decrease in opening of LC (Letter of Credit) in banks. On the other hand, the price of sugar has been gradually increasing for several consecutive months due to the increase in the exchange rate of the US dollar.

According to retail traders, the mills owners are charging Tk 108 per kg of sugar. This sugar was Tk 95 previously.

According to data from the official market regulator Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of sugar has increased by 46 per cent, edible oil by 5 to 25 per cent, flour and atta by 52 to 66 per cent, rice by 10 to 11 per cent and pulses by 20 to 47 per cent in the last one year. .

Saddam Hossain, owner of the Ma Traders told the Daily Observer, "Volatility of sugar is increasing. Along with sugar, the price of every commodity in the market has skyrocketed. Everything is beyond human reach. If this continues, people will not be able to live in peace! My request to the government is to monitor the market as soon as possible and bring the prices under control."

The price of edible oil was increased on November 17 in the country's market. In a jump of Tk 12 per litre, the price of loose soybeans was fixed at Tk 172 and the price of bottled soybean oil was fixed at Tk 195 Tk per litre. Rupchanda oil is not available in many retail stores. Although five liters of oil is available, buyers and sellers said that one and two liters of oil are not available everywhere.

A syndicate of market traders has started manipulating flour price. The price of packet and loose flour has also increased. Open flour is being sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg. It was Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg of flour a few days ago. Packed two kg flour was Tk 145 to Tk 150, which was sold at Tk 125 to Tk 135 a few days ago.

Apart from this, packet flour has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 75 and Tk 85, open flour has increased Tk 10 per kg and is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75.

Touhidur Rahman, a grocer in the Mahanagar project area, told this correspondent that there are fewer buyers due to the increase in the prices of flour, atta, sugar and oil. Various companies are also offering these products in the retail market for less.

Director General of National Consumer Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman said the country's market situation is getting worse for traders today due to market manipulation of big businessmen.

Safikuzzaman said that some corporate organizations of the country are importing sugar, pulses, atta and flour. It is proven that excessive profits are being made by increasing the prices of consumer goods by showing artificial crisis.

On Saturday, some markets in the capital were visited, gourds were being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 80, kachur lathi at Tk 60, sweet pumpkin pieces at Tk 40. Jhinga Tk 70, Chichinga Tk 70 and Patol Tk 60. Radish is being sold at Tk 60 per kg. Green banana hali Tk 40, Green papaya Tk 25 to Tk 30. A kg of long brinjal is being sold at Tk 80. Round brinjal is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Tk 80 per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Tk 130. A kg of potato is being sold at Tk 30. Green chilli is being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. Tk 400 to Tk 450 per kg of dry chillies.

Meanwhile, the price of fish has increased over the week. Small size rue at Tk 320 per kg, which was also sold at Tk 280 to Tk 290 last week. Pabda fish is being sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 depending on the size, Bele fish at Tk 750, Tangra fish at Tk 700 per kg. Prawns are being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 1,000, Tilapia, Pangas Tk 180 to Tk 200, Kai fish at Tk 200 to Tk 250.











