Govt mulls producing least cost energy: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said Bangladesh will take the path to produce 'least cost energy' to ensure 'affordable-sustainable energy' supply at the consumers end as energy transition is concern.

"Our main issue is to supply 'affordable' and 'uninterrupted energy' to the consumers, of course we are committed to fulfill our promise to promote clean-green energy, now the question is how fast we could be able to do that, we are not USA or German, our plan should be different as technology is playing a big role in energy transition," Nasrul Hamid remarked while addressing as chief guest a seminar on 'Energy Transition- Global Context and Bangladesh' organised by the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) at Bidyut Bhaban.

"Three keys issues are being considered in dealing with energy transition in global context. These are technological advancement, providing energy at affordable price and at the fastest possible time," the State Minister said.

He said, despite all these challenges we are set to start the execution of our plan to phase out from the diesel-run power plants from June 2023, through these process all the liquid fuel-based power plants will be phased out within next two years, however, the government is giving highest focus on supply affordable and sustainable energy at consumers end, although it is a huge challenge but we are set to do that.

He also emphasised on more use of electric vehicles (EV) replacing the existing diesel-run buses and other transports. He said public sector bus and train should come up first to use the EV as its energy efficiency is 80 per cent while a diesel-run vehicle

efficient is only 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended operation of diesel-run plants due to excessive price hike of the primary fuel in the international market that pushes the BPDB to go for load-shedding for last several months.

Former Energy adviser and noted energy experts Dr M Tamim presented keynote paper in the seminar, which was also addressed by Dr Badrul Imam, Senior Energy Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain.

Nasrul said initially 1,000 MW diesel-fired power plants will be phased out in one year.

He mentioned that the government wants the private sector's more involvement in energy business. That's why import of all kind of energy products have now been open for private sector.

"Private sector can import all kinds of liquid fuel as well as LNG alongside the LPG. They can set up their own establishment and supply to dealers for selling in petrol pumps", Nasrul Hamid said.

Presenting his keynote speech, Dr Tamim said Bangladesh's best path to reduce CO2 emission is efficiency improvement, putting emphasis on bio-energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and renewables. However, he refers IRENA's recommendations in this regard saying that Bangladesh should not haste in decision making based on current crisis.

Making his presentation on 'Energy Transition: Global Context,' he also said demand forecast based on sector wise bottom up growth projection on a 5-10 year time frame should be undertaken.

He suggested for engaging a team of world class energy trading professionals to deal with future energy purchases and contracts mitigating risks. However, the team should do a comprehensive world resource inflow and outflow analysis, he added.

He said along with local supply (both gas and coal), we must secure steady and sustainable sourcing of primary energy by import - coal, gas, cross border electricity, nuclear fuel.

"Every aspect of renewable energy and efficiency improvement should be vigorously encouraged, funded and supported by policy," he said and added solar rooftop, irrigation, parks in unused government acquired lands can easily achieve at least 5000 MW by 2030.

"A separate study on energy and efficiency technology adaptation should be undertaken.

and Immediate investment in grid upgradation and making highly trained independent System Operator is required," he noted.

Taking part in the discussion, Prof Badrul Imam said different studies, conducted by international firms, still show a huge prospect of local gas explorations.

The government should utilise such prospective scopes to over cone the energy crisis, he added.

FERB Chairman Shamim Jahangir presided over the function while its Executive Director Rishan Nasrullah conducted the event.

Energy Secretary Mahbub said the government has taken steps to conduct 2D and 3D explorations across the country to acquire adequate data before inviting foreign companies to invest in gas exploration.

He said under the ongoing programmes, there will be about 600mmcfd added to the national grid by 2026.

Power secretary Habibur Rahman said the government is trying to replace some 2000 diesel-run irrigation pumps with solar system.













