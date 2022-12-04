A new look Ctg welcomes PM today

CHATTOGRAM,Dec 3: People of the Port city, Chattogram, is now ready to welcome the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Sunday) amidst jubilation and enthusiasm as she already has shown her special care for Chattogram people.

The Prime Minister had made a remarkable development of the port city as well as the entire country.

Remarkable developments of Chattogram have been seen with the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel under the river,

Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line, four lane Chattogram Cox's Bazar road, four-lane Chattogram-Dhaka road, Karnaphuli Bridge, Mirsarai Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, Marine drive, Outer Ring Road, elevated expressway, flyovers, LNG Termianl and Deep sea port at Matarbari etc.

Chattogram is now going to have a metro rail line in the city very soon for which the Chattogram people have been waiting anxiously.

Besides, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 30 development projects and will lay the foundation stone of four more development projects in Chattogram today.

The projects include; Academic Buildings of 18 schools, Six-point platform at Laldighi Maidan.

She will lay the foundation stone of Modern Jatisangha Park, and Marine Acadmy modernisation projects etc.

The public rally has been organised by three units of local Awami League, Chattogram district North, South and City.

They have been continuing holding of meetings at party level as well as the public level in order to make the meeting, what they called, a grand success.

They have already declared that over two million people from all corners of the greater Chattogram will gather in the Polo Ground meeting.

A platform has been erected giving it a boat shape, the election symbol of Awami League, keeping seating arrangement for 200 leaders.

A total of 150 mikes will be installed inside and outside of the venue including 7 large LED screens in different areas of the city.

The local units have been working to bring people from all upazilas of the greater Chattogram wearing different colourful dresses.

Meanwhile, the entire city including the venue has been decorated with banners and festoons with the photographs of Bangabandhu and Sheih Hasina.

The opposition party BNP held a huge rally in Chattogram outside Dhaka on October 12 last after a long ten years amid tight security at the same venue of Railway Polo Ground.

Thousands of BNP activists and supporters thronged the Railway Polo Ground field make their first divisional rally a success. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke in the rally as the chief guest. Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has been trying to assemble more people than the opposition BNP.

The Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting the port city after a long ten years. Sheikh Hasina attended a meeting of the 14-party alliance held on March 28 in 2012 at Polo Ground. Besides, she attended a meeting at Patiya Rahat Ali High School ground on March 21 in 2018 last.

The Chattogram City Corporation has been conducting beautification works. Footpaths across the city are being cleaned and painted, flyovers being decorated with colourful lights, and battered roads being repaired.

Posters and banners have been put up in different areas, including Jamal Khan, Kazir Dewri, Lalkhan Bazar, Tiger Pass, Dewan Hat, Kadamtali, New Market and Anderkilla to welcome Hasina.

The party high-ups also gave them targets to bring people from their respective areas, they said, adding that the target was set between 10,000 and 20,000 from each upazila considering the distance from the rally venue.

AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of the city Awami League, said, the leaders and activists in every organisational unit have been informed about the rally in a joint initiative by the city, and the north and south districts. Leaders and activists will arrive from the grassroots level. Besides, work is also underway to bring in locals.

On average 200-300 buses, minibuses, jeeps, microbuses and other types of vehicles are being hired from each upazila to transport those coming to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in Chattogram this morning on a day-long visit to attend a number of programmes. During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the President Parade-2022 at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary here.

She will also take salute at the passing out parade at the BMA.

In the afternoon, the Awami League president will address the public rally organized by Chattogram City, Chattogram District North and South AL at Railway Polo Ground.











