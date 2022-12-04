Caretaker govt BNP's castles in sky: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that BNP was building castles in the sky by demanding formation of caretaker government for holding the general election.

He said that the Constitution of the Republic had already been torn into pieces repeatedly.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual council of Dhaka University chapter of Bangladesh Chhatra League on the base of Aparajeya Bangla in front the Arts Faculty, he said none was authorised to lay hands on the Constitution again.

Quader alleged, "BNP does not like to hold its Rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on December 10 rally because it does not believe in Liberation War."

"Mirza Fakhrul has chosen Naya Paltan as the venue due to his ill motive," he alleged.

Quader said, "Accidents could take place at Suhrawardy Udyan if you bring sticks and bombs."

"I say no one else will do this," he said.

He said that Chhatra League would not even go near the BNP rally.

"We shifted BCL's national council from December 8 to December 6 to give space to BNP," said Quader.