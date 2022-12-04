IGP hands scholarships to meritorious children of police families

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday called upon the meritorious students to come forward to fulfill the dream of making Bangladesh a developed, prosperous country in 2041 .

The IGP made the call while addressing the 'Bangladesh Police Merit scholarship-2022' awarding ceremony for the meritorious children of police families at Rajarbagh Bangladesh Police Auditorium this morning as chief guest. Additional IGP Kamrul Ahsan presided over the programme.

In his speech, the IGP addressed the meritorious students directly, saying: "If you (Students) have patriotism, you can fulfill your duties by being dedicated to the country even if you are outside the country. Just as you have brightened the faces of your parents with good results, you have also to be diligent in brightening the image of the country."

AIG (Education, Sports and Culture) Md. Sohail Rana delivered the welcome speech. Additional DIG Shahina Amin and ADC ABM Zakir Hossain of DMP spoke among the parents of meritorious students.

From the meritorious children who received the scholarships, Md. Abul Hasnat and Nazia Mumtahina, who succeeded in the SSC examination, and Mallik Faiz Islam Meehan and Farzana Haque who did similarly in the HSC, spoke on rthe occasion.

Additional IGs, senior police officers and meritorious students and their parents were present on the occasion. -UNB