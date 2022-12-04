Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IGP hands scholarships to meritorious children of police families

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday called upon the meritorious students to come forward to fulfill the dream of making Bangladesh a developed, prosperous country in 2041 .
The IGP made the call while addressing the 'Bangladesh Police Merit scholarship-2022' awarding ceremony for the meritorious children of police families at Rajarbagh Bangladesh Police Auditorium this morning as chief guest. Additional IGP Kamrul Ahsan presided over the programme.
In his speech, the IGP addressed the meritorious students directly, saying: "If you (Students) have patriotism, you can fulfill your duties by being dedicated to the country even if you are outside the country. Just as you have brightened the faces of your parents with good results, you have also to be diligent in brightening the image of the country."
AIG (Education, Sports and Culture) Md. Sohail Rana delivered the welcome speech. Additional DIG Shahina Amin and ADC ABM Zakir Hossain of DMP spoke among the parents of meritorious students.
From the meritorious children who received the scholarships, Md. Abul Hasnat and Nazia Mumtahina, who succeeded in the SSC examination, and Mallik Faiz Islam Meehan and Farzana Haque who did similarly in the HSC, spoke on rthe occasion.
Additional IGs, senior police officers and meritorious students and their parents were present on the occasion.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IGP hands scholarships to meritorious children of police families
15 injured in BCL factional clash at CU
UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi
National University holds recruitment exam for the post of Administrative Officer
C-19: 10 cases reported
Dr Maha Bashirul Alam, Additional Research Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture
Two-day long 6th CJEN conference begins at KU
2 killed as truck hits motorbike in Kushtia


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft