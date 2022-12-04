Video
15 injured in BCL factional clash at CU

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 3: Fifteen people were injured in a clash between two factions of Chittagong University Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Friday night.
SM Ziaul Islam, assistant proctor of CU, said supporters of BCL Bijoy group have long been trying to establish supremacy at the AF Rahman Hall on the campus.
An altercation among the supporters of Bijoy Group and VX Group started when the latter tried to write the name of their group after erasing the name of Bijoy Group on the walls of the hall on Friday morning.
As a sequel to the altercation, both groups equipped with sticks and sharp weapons took position in front of the hall around 9 pm.
A chase and counter chase took place, leaving 15 people injured.    -UNB


