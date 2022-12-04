Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NARSINGDI, Dec 3: A union parishad chairman was gunned down by criminals in Raipura upazila this afternoon.
Md Zafar Iqbal Manik, 50, was chairman of the Mirza Char union parishad in the upazila.
Unidentified assailants swooped on Manik and opened fire on him around 4pm, while he was going to attend an arbitration meeting, locally known as Salish, leaving him critically injured.
The UP chairman was taken to the Narsingdi sadar hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Narsingdi civil surgeon Dr. Md Nurul Islam. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added. On information, a police officer has been sent to the spot, said Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Raipura police station.
Manik, also the president of the Union Juba League unit, was elected as a rebel candidate of Awami League from Mirza Char Union in the last elections. Manik and his rival Awlad Hussain Farooq had been at loggerheads over political issues for a long time.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IGP hands scholarships to meritorious children of police families
15 injured in BCL factional clash at CU
UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi
National University holds recruitment exam for the post of Administrative Officer
C-19: 10 cases reported
Dr Maha Bashirul Alam, Additional Research Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture
Two-day long 6th CJEN conference begins at KU
2 killed as truck hits motorbike in Kushtia


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft