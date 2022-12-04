Two-day long 6th CJEN conference begins at KU

With the theme "Constructive Journalism: Media's Search for Solutions," the 6th Communication and Journalism Educators Network (CJEN) Conference has begun on Saturday at Khulna University (KU) under joint initiative of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) Discipline of the university and Deutsche Welle (DW) Akademie.

The aim of the two-day long conference has been set to bring together academics, researchers, and industry-leading experts in the sphere of communication and journalism who are interested in exploring the problems and prospects of these sectors.

Dean of the Social Science School of KU Prof Md Nasif Ahsan, Programme Director Bangladesh DW Akademie Priya Esselborn, Chairman of Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism Department Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed addressed the programme among others with KU MCJ Discipline Head Prof Abdullah Abu Sayed Khan in the chair.

While delivering the keynote speech, journalist Ajoy Dasgupta said it is time for the news media to practice constructive journalism where the audiences can find out a solution to a problem.

"Journalism is becoming social media-centric though there are risks and challenges. The goal of constructive journalism is to gain the trust of the state, society and the entire community. Journalism should be the carrier of positive change," he added.

Five different sessions were held on various topics and around 50 delegates from different universities, media houses, and organisations of the country participated in the inaugural session of the conference.

Faculty members of KU MCJ discipline-- Mamunur Rashid, Sara Monami Hossain, Chuton Deb Nath, Nishat Tarannum, Shariful Islam, Mazidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Md. Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir, Safayat Hossen, Farzana Tasnim Pinky and Md Uzzal Talukder were present at the conference.















