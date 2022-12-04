

No end in consumers’ woes with kitchen market



A recent report published in this daily, based on a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) - survey on prices of various products from capital's different retail markets cannot but trigger our wrath.



Just in a difference of a week the prices of rice, edible oil and lentils increased once more.



According to the report, the coarse rice is being sold at Tk 74 to Tk 78 per kg, loose flour at Tk 75 to Tk 85 per kg, lentil at Tk120 to Tk 130 per kg and loose palm oil at Tk 140 to Tk 150 per litre.



Such regular rise in prices of kitchen market essentials has not only made our middle- and low-income people over the country fish out of bowl compromising with their daily eating habits, also portrays an all pervasive image of chaos going in the kitchen market through mismanagement, poor maintenance and total lack of monitoring.



We believe, such a mess in the kitchen market despite adequate supply of products is the shameful failure of our authority concerned to vie with the dubious syndicates who are destabilising the markets through artificial crisis to make only quick buck on the helplessness of common people.



Many consumers are returning empty handed from local stores and kitchen markets. They have become scapegoats amid the usual mudslinging game among retailers and wholesalers.



Our all suggestions in the earlier editorials we have penned, urging authorities concerned to take steps to rein in the price manipulations at each of the four stages of the value chain within the country, involving dealers, wholesalers and retailers seem to have fallen in deaf ears.



The manner in which dishonest traders are toying with common people's hard-earned money, already badly hit by a war triggering a global energy crisis is beyond our known words of criticism. With people's source of income, narrowed down due to a pandemic and war- such price hike of daily essentials is immoral and unacceptable.



Round the clock monitoring is a must to stop unscrupulous businessmen from hoarding daily essentials. Moreover, the government must also consider reducing taxes and port charges to deter regular price hikes of essential imports.



The government cannot just pay lip service to market monitoring. It must translate its political pledges into action.



