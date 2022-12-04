Using foot overpass for safety

Dear Sir



The roads of our country are occupied with different kinds of vehicles. Especially in highways of city like Dhaka traffic of different heavy vehicles is a regular scene. With continuous movement of various motor vehicles, it is not easy to cross these highways on foot.

In most cases, there is every chance of meeting fatal accident in these highways replete with fast moving vehicles.

Everyday many people of our country are killed on road for crossing roads risking their lives. They usually do this in an attempt to save time and energy. We should keep in mind that our life is more important than the road crossing with this difficulty. So we should use over-bridge for a safe passage. We also should inspire people for using over bridge.

Government should take effective steps so that the people must use over bridge and no one can cross the road with the risk of life.



Md Jobaidul Islam

Student ,Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasa, Mirsarai, Chattogram