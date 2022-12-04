

When demons rule the roost in our streets



On Friday, December 2, Bangladesh witnessed another tragic accident. A woman who was stuck under a car thrown from a motorcycle inside the Dhaka University campus was dragged for about a kilometer by a car driven by Azahar Zafar Shah, a former assistant professor of the International Department of Dhaka University. After being taken to the hospital, doctors declared the woman brought dead. Later, university students held a torch procession in front of the vice-chancellor's building and demanded security on the campus. However, whether the driver was intoxicated and the murder's motive are both unknown at this time.



But it is true that the number of road accidents in the country cannot be reduced in any way. After opening the newspaper pages or keeping eyes on the news on the TV channel, it can be seen that the information on injuries and deaths in road accidents is almost daily. In accordance with a statistic, as a result of road accidents, on average, one and a half percent of Bangladesh's GDP is lost, which amounts to about five thousand crore taka. Yet, it is regrettable that the majority of the incidents that occurred in recent years were not reported in newspapers or on TV. Consequently, there will be expected to be more incidents than that, generally every year.



In fact, our country's road management situation is quite precarious. Exorbitant fees are charged to passengers on the one hand, and the risk to their lives is enhanced by letting inexperienced drivers operate the vehicle on the other. Driving unsafe vehicles and failing to adhere to traffic laws endangers countless individuals' lives. Controlling road accidents is not an impossible task. This necessitates coordinated effort and appropriate implementation on the side of the populace and the government. Accidents often occur on the nation's roads and highways due to drivers parking their cars wherever they like, setting up rickshaws, vans, and taxi stands, throwing trash in the middle of the road, and an inability to finish road construction projects effectively. The parade of death is growing longer at the same time.



To prevent traffic accidents, drivers must first be trained. If enough driving schools were to be developed, traffic accidents might be significantly reduced. Furthermore, traffic laws should be made clear to drivers. Additionally, people must abide by the regulations governing safe road travel and traffic. Drivers must regularly submit to drug testing to ensure they are not impaired by drugs while operating a vehicle. Mobile phone usage while driving should be strictly prohibited, and it should also be a criminal offense. In order to regulate driver speed, necessary speed-measuring equipment should be installed on roads. To minimize collisions, it's crucial to avoid the overtaking mindset among drivers. To prevent traffic accidents, developing the nation's entire road network is vital. It's time to cease unnecessary road excavation. A driving license must only be granted based solely on evaluating the applicant's driving abilities. Government oversight is required to ensure there is no fraud or corruption. Regardless of their political background, providing severe responsibility and fair trials for individuals responsible for traffic accidents is critical.



The World Health Organization reports that 1.3 million individuals worldwide pass away as a result of traffic accidents each year. Most nations incur losses of up to 3% of GDP from these mishaps. However, 93 percent of accidents occur in low- and middle-income countries, which account for 60 percent of the world's total road traffic. Meanwhile, according to a World Bank (WB) report, only 0.5 percent of the world's total number of vehicles ply on the roads or highways of Bangladesh. According to the Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), at least 56 thousand 987 people have died in road accidents in the last two decades. That is, an average of 8 people have lost their lives every day in the last 20 years. Following to the Accident Research Institute (ARI), drivers are directly or indirectly responsible for 90 percent of accidents. People lose their lives in road accidents and suffer severe losses in terms of their physical, emotional, economic, and social well-being. Regardless of the accident, the results are always terrible. No matter how difficult it may be to prevent accidents on the road, if the people of the country step up to work with the government to find a solution, major accidents may be eliminated. In order to avoid getting into difficulties, everyone should abide by the law and drive safely.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North-South University













