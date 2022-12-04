Video
Wind power as renewable energy

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Alok Acharja

The whole world is now turning to renewable energy due to ongoing crisis. There is no alternative to developing a sustainable energy system. However, renewable energy also has some different sources. Solar energy is seen as the main source of renewable energy. Although wind power and water currents are also used to generate electricity. But its production capacity is very low. Efforts are now being made to shift from solar energy to wind energy. Efforts are being made to harness wind energy throughout the world. Only 5 percent of all electricity generated in 2020 came from wind power is known from a source.

The Government of Bangladesh has set a target of 1370 MW of electricity generation from wind by 2030 and a total of 1153 MW of electricity generation from wind energy sources by 2021. In the speech of the chief guest at an event on last September 4, the Minister of State for Electricity and Mineral Resources said that the size of wind power will increase day by day as one of the sources of renewable energy in Bangladesh. He said, for the purpose of verifying the feasibility of wind power in 9 places of the country, wild mapping activities have been completed by collecting wind flow data. Wind power projects will be accepted after verifying overall suitability. According to a report by Energy Tracker Asia, Bangladesh's total 724 km long coastal area is suitable for wind power generation. According to them, Bangladesh has a huge potential of using renewable energy sources, which are still untapped.

Three more wind power projects with a total power generation capacity of 60 MW in Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj, Bagerhat and Chuadanga districts with a total power generation capacity of 102 MW are in progress. Last year at the World Climate Conference, renewable energy production targets were set to almost double by 2021-30. But there are questions as to how achievable this target will be. According to aa information, among the renewable hydroelectric power generation projects undertaken by the government are 50 MW solar power plant in Khulna Terkhada, 50 MW solar power plant in Chuadanga, 42 MW waste power generation plant in Gazipur City Corporation, 70 MW solar power plant in Pabna Ish Road, 50 MW in Muktagacha in Mymensingh. MW Solar Power Plant, 100 MW Solar Park at Jamalpur, 852 KW Rooftop Solar Power Project at Jamalpur, 10 MW Solar Park at Sylhet, 50 MW Solar Park at Panchgarh, 7 MW Solar Power Plant at Chandpur, 50 MW Solar Power Plant at Dimla in Nilphamari, 20 MW Solar Park at Debiganj in Panchganj, 50 MW power plant in Dhamrai, 6 MW waste to power generation project in Narayanganj. It is said that benefits from these projects will be available by June 2024. According to the information, currently the amount of renewable energy in the country is 948.59 MW. Among them solar 714.6, wind power 2.9, hydropower 230, biogas 0.64 and biogas 0.4 MW. It is understood that solar power is playing a major role here as a renewable energy source. But wind power also has huge potential. According to the report published in the media, from 2012 to 2018, the research report published on Bangladesh by British renewable energy experts 'Assessment of Wild Power in Bangladesh' was provided to the government.

It says wind turbines could be the source of 30 percent of the country's renewable energy if enough investment is made. However, wind power has not yet expanded. Recently, some reports have revealed that there is a huge potential for wind power in the country. The government has already taken extensive preparations to reap the benefits of that possibility.

The current energy crisis has shown the world the importance of renewable energy. For many years, the world has been searching for alternative energy. Its objective is to reduce the use of fossil fuels and increase the use of renewable energy. To reduce the use of fossil fuels, it is necessary to ensure the use of renewable fuels. Bangladesh has set a target of generating more than 4,100 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

 Half of this production 2 thousand 277 MW will come from solar energy. One thousand and 597 megawatts of electricity will be produced using water and wind respectively. Currently only 776 MW of electricity is being generated from renewable sources which is about 3 percent of the total capacity. There is no action more effective than relying on the use of renewable energy to stem the tide of global climate change. Researchers say that up to 10 percent of the world's electricity demand is being met by harvesting renewable energy using wind and solar energy in developed countries. This has reduced the use of fossil fuels like coal. As a result, on the one hand, the use of fossil fuels is reduced, while on the other hand, it helps to achieve self-sufficiency in fuel, which will not cause headaches in the future due to current wars or international unrest.
The writer is an essayist and columnist


« PreviousNext »

