Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:06 AM
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted at Chirirbandar

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Dec 3: A young man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Akibul Islam, 26, son of Hachim Uddin, a resident of Dakshin Nashratpur Dahlapara Village under Nashratpur Union in the upazila. Local sources said Akibul Islam went to catch fish in the pond of his neighbour Aminul Islam in the area at around 5am.
At one stage of fishing, he came in contact with a live electric wire there, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Sub-Inspector of the PS Komol Ray confirmed the incident.



