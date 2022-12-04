Video
Palash Kanda Tragedy Day observed at Gouripur

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 3: Palash Kanda Tragedy Day was observed in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday. Mourning rally, symbolic grave visit, and wreath placing were arranged marking the day in the upazila.
Gouripur Sammilito Sanskilti Jote, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and Chander Hat, and Yugantar Swajan Rally separately commemorated the martyrs.
On November 30, 1971, four freedom fighters (FFs), Siraj, Manju, Moti and Jasim, were killed  in Palashkanda Village on the border of Gouripur and Ishwarganj upazilas, in a frontal battle with the Pakistani forces.
Local Mujib forces under the command of Md Mujibur Rahman (now dead), commander of the Mujib force, took part in the battle. The news of the FFs stationed in the village was very skilfully leaked to the camp of the Pakistani forces at  Mymensingh Agricultural University by Majid Master, an anti-independence activist of the same village.
Later on, the Pakistani forces surrounded them on three sides and started firing relentlessly. Unprepared FFs resisted the surprise attack. But they were forced to retreat in the face of the heavy weaponry attack by the enemy forces.
In the fight, FF Jasim Uddin was martyred on the spot due to brush fire. Anwarul Islam Manju, Matiur Rahman and Sirajul Islam were caught injured. These three FFs were taken to the Pakistani camp. They were inhumanly tortured.


