10 nabbed with drugs in six dists

A total of 10 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Joypurhat, Kurigram, Sunamganj, Noakhali, Pirojpur and Bagerhat, in recent times.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 263 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Habibur Rahman, 24, son of Aiyub Ali, a resident of Telabadul Mridhapara Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Acting Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shuktahar area in Sadar Upazila of the district at around 8:30pm, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

RAB members also recovered two national identity cards, two debit cards, Tk 20,975 in cash and a motorcycle in cash.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A drug dealer was arrested along with 33 kilograms of cannabis from Fulbari Upazila in the district early Friday.

The arrested man is Siam, son of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Balatari Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nawdanga area at around 3:30am and arrested him along with the cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Fulbari PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.

SUNAMGANJ: Three drug peddlers were arrested by police from Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Amir Ali, 30, Imran Hossain Sumon, 19, and Kamal Mia, 20.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mahadipur Speedboat Ghat area in the afternoon, and arrested the trio along with 20 kilograms of cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Dharmapasha PS in this connection.

Dharmapasha PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Police arrested three drug dealers along with 1,100 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested persons are: Minara Begum, 45, daughter of late Abdus Salam of Leda Pashchim Para Village under Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar; and Amir Uddin, 48, son of late Sirajul Islam of Charpana Village, and Kamal Hossain, 40, son of Md Shafi Ullah, a resident of Ward No. 8 Uttar Bagya Village under Char Jabbar Union in Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gabua Bridge area under Eklashpur Union in Begumganj Upazila at around 12:30pm, and arrested the drio along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj Model PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the SP added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A man was arrested while consuming drugs in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Nazmul Hossain Paltu, 44, son of Monwar Hossain, a resident of Jibga Saturia Village under Chirapara Par-Saturia Union in the upazila.

A mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha arrested Nazmul red-handed while he was consuming drugs in Jibga Saturia area.

The mobile court, later, sentenced him to three months' jail and fined Tk 2,000.

Pirojpur District Department of Narcotics Inspector Md Emadadullah confirmed the matter.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 2.5 kilograms of hemp from Morrelganj Upazila in the district on Monday noon.

The arrested person is Siraj Molla, 50, son of Azgar Molla, a resident of Muladi Upazila in Barishal District.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Morrelganj Bus Stand area at around 1pm, and arrested him along the hemp worth about Tk 2 lakh.

Bagerhat District DB Police Inspector Suresh Chandra Halder confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Morrelganj PS in this regard.











