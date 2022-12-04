Video
Two minors among three people drown

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Natore and Barishal, in two days.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday        afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Lima, 2, daughter of Abdul Latif, a resident of Charmadraj area in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond near her house in the afternoon while she was walking along the bank of the pond.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lima dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Char Fasson Police Station Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A speech-impaired man drowned in a pond in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Mukter Hossain, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Ramagari Shahpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mukter Hossain went to a paddy field to harvest the crop on Thursday. As he did not came to the house till evening, the family members started searching for him.
At one stage of searching, they found the body of Mukter Hossain floating in a pond adjacent to the paddy field. They, later, recovered the body from there.
Joari Union Parishad Chairman Chand Mahmud confirmed the            incident.
BARISHAL: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sumona Akhter, 2, daughter of Sujon Molla, a resident of Askar Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumona fell down in a pond nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware      of it.
Later on, the family members rescued Sumona from the pond and rushed her to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Physician of the health complex Dr Angkur Karmakar confirmed the incident, adding that the girl had died before being taken to the hospital.


