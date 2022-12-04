Video
Home Countryside

International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed

Thrust on integrating disabled people into mainstream

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed wheel chairs among the disabled children at Khulna Shilpakala Academy in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the 31st International and 24th National Day of Persons with Disabilities. photo: observer

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed wheel chairs among the disabled children at Khulna Shilpakala Academy in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the 31st International and 24th National Day of Persons with Disabilities. photo: observer

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Saturday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Khulna, Kishoreganj and Sirajganj.
BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.
Bogura District administration and District Social Services Office jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town.
Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest at the programme with Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Office Abu Saeed Kawshar Rahman in the chair.
The chief guest said, the disabled are not burden for the society. They should live well. Many people with disabilities are doing well in SSC or higher examinations by getting love. So they have to be cooperated.
Bogura Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Maqbul Hossain, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Ashraful Momin Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Helena Akter, and former district commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin, among others, also spoke as special guests at the discussion.
At that time, DC Ziaul Haque distributed wheel chairs among 20 disabled people on behalf of the National Disability Development Foundation of the Ministry of Social Welfare.
Earlier, a procession was brought out which paraded the main streets in the town.
KHULNA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque at a post-rally said, physically-challenged men will be made country's resources so that they can contribute to national development.
"Disabled people are integral part of the society. We should help them flourish their hidden talent," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme on the Shilpakala Academy premises in the city.
The chief guest also said, government is providing various facilities to the disabled people through Department of Social Welfare; the government is very cordial to bring them inder the mainstream development of the society.
Jointly organized by Khulna District administration and Department of Social Welfare, Additional DC (ADC) (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra chaired the discussion meeting.
Director of Divisional Social Welfare Department Md Abdur Rahman, District Livestock Officer Dr Arun Kanti Mondal and Freedom Fighter Md Alamgir Kabir addressed it as special guests while District Social Welfare Department DD Khan Motahar Hossain delivered the welcome speech.
Assistant Professor of Development Studies Discipline of Khulna University Bayezid Khan presented the keynote paper.
In his welcome speech, Khan Motahar Hossain said, the government is implementing 54 social safety net programmes through the Department of Social Welfare.
A total of 104 Disable Service and Aid centres are working for safety net of the disabled people including physiotherapy  help, he said, adding that Khulna Social Welfare Office is ensuring safety net to reach 'Suborna National Identification Card (NID) among 48,144 disabled people.
Under the programmes, the disabled people received Tk 39.42 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Later on, the chief guest distributed different aids including family kits among the under-privileged disabled children.
KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, Kishoreganj District administration and District Social Welfare Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting held at Government Child Family (Girls') auditorium in the town.
SP Mohammad Rasul Sheikh, PPM, (Bar), was present as the chief guest while Social Welfare Department DD Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.
Additional DC (ADC) Kazi Mahur Ahammad attended the programme as special guest.
Social Welfare Department Assistant Director Shahidullah, Zilla Mohila Parishad President Advocate Maya Bhowmik, Abdullah Ibne Shajahan, Md Monir Hossain Monir and Disabled Person Al-Amin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.
SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
A discussion meeting was held at Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town.
Dr Habibe Milla, MP, was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Gonpati Roy presided over the meeting.
District Social Service Department DD Tauhidur Rahman and Additional DD Motiar Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.
Earlier, a rally was brought out from Sirajganj Officers' Club premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.


