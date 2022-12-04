Video
Home Countryside

20 drives conducted to stop bird poaching at Chalanbeel

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 3: In the last one month, 20 drives were conducted against bird poachers in Chalanbeel region of Singra Upazila of the district.
These drives were jointly conducted by Department of Environment and Natural Protection Forum (NPF)-Singra at several riversides in Singra and Atrai upazilas.
During these drives, about 50 birds were released in the sky. Three bird poachers were fined, and 30 bird traps were destroyed. They asked locals for giving information about bird hunting.  
A team of 15 members including Raju Ahmed, Mahidul Islam, Rabin Khan, Fazley Rabbi, Shuva Sarker and others conducted these drives.
Drives were conducted in Biash, Dahia, Sharshabari, Rodhy, Pangsha, Chamary, Chalklarua, Gunaikhara, Shaoil, Kalom, Harini, Rakhalgachha and Bozrahar areas of Singra.  
Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (AC-land) of the upazila said, members of NPF and local journalists have been conducting drives against bird hunters for a long time to stop illegal hunting of birds in the greater Chalanbeel region; upazila administration is always co-operating them; that is why, bird poachers decreased.
Now Chalanbeel became a safe shelter for birds, the AC-land maintained.
He further said, the government has taken some steps to stop the killing of migratory birds as well as local birds; in fact, these birds play important role in keeping up the ecological balance.
"They also help our agriculture by eating insects which are harmful to our crops," he said again.
The AC-land requested all to be kind towards birds and behave friendly with them.


