Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Macron caps US visit with New Orleans trip, meetup with Musk

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW ORLEANS, Dec 3: President Emmanuel Macron on Friday visited New Orleans, a city emblematic of historic Franco-American ties, to promote the French language and conclude his state visit to the United States.
The French president, on the third day of a US trip that included a lavish reception at the White House a night earlier, strolled New Orleans's historic French Quarter -- and held an unannounced face-to-face meeting with Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Macron said the two had a "clear and honest" discussion during an hour-long meeting, and that he conveyed to Musk his -- and Europe's -- concerns about content moderation on the influential platform.
"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron tweeted after the meeting. Macron arrived in the iconic Louisiana city to a colorful welcome by a jazz band on the tarmac at the airport, before walking the French Quarter's lively streets with his wife, Brigitte.
Removing his jacket, Macron strolled beside New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, clasping the hands of well-wishers and beaming widely. He spoke briefly with women holding signs in support of protests in Iran.
During an impromptu press briefing, he praised "a land of creolization" where "French is loved," and later announced a program to broaden access to French language training.
He had said in Washington that he wanted to renovate the image of French in the United States, where it is "sometimes seen as elitist."
Before taking off from Washington earlier Friday, Macron attended a breakfast with representatives of digital companies during which he, according to the Elysee, recalled "all the efforts" made since his first term to "make France the leading European country in tech."
Once a French colonial city, New Orleans was sold to the United States by Napoleon as part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, and Macron has called it "the quintessential francophone land."
Besides celebrating French-American ties, Macron paid tribute to the victims of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in and around New Orleans and caused billions of dollars in damage in 2005.
Accompanied by French film director Claude Lelouch and dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Macron met local artists and prominent cultural figures of New Orleans, known as the birthplace of jazz.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron caps US visit with New Orleans trip, meetup with Musk
BCSIR holds the International Science Conference 2022
US Air Force unveils new nuclear stealth bomber
US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses
Concern rises as new Turkish media law squeezes dissent
US brands South Asian jihadists as terrorists
News
China further relaxes Covid rules after protests


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft