Azam knocks 100 as Pakistan reach 411-3 at tea in first Test

RAWALPINDI, DEC 3: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam joined teammates Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq Saturday in scoring a century -- the seventh of the match following England's earlier four -- as the first Test looked headed for a draw in Rawalpindi.

Azam cracked a boundary towards cover off opposition skipper Ben Stokes to reach his eighth century off 126 balls, studded with 13 boundaries.

Pakistan, 411-3 at tea, are in a strong position to reach 458 and avoid the follow-on in reply to England's mammoth first innings total of 657.

Azam and debutant Saud Shakeel were at the crease with 106 and 35 respectively.

Azam upped the tempo in the second session after Pakistan lost centurions Shafique (114), Haq (121) and Azhar Ali (27) before lunch.

With a crowd of around 14,000 chanting "Babar, Babar", the Pakistan skipper responded by taking off his helmet and raising his bat in acknowledgement.

The centuries by Shafique and Haq meant for the first time in 146 years of Test cricket the openers of both teams reached three figures in the first innings.

Their 225-run opening stand a Pakistan record against England is also the first time in Test history that two 200-plus opening partnerships were made, following Crawley and Ben Duckett's 233-run partnership for the visitors. -AFP