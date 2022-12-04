Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Best still to come from World Cup favourites after shocks galore

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

DOHA, DEC 3: The World Cup in Qatar has already delivered plenty of major shocks but as it moves into the knockout phase the top contenders including Brazil and France have plenty to prove.
This is the first World Cup since the South Africa tournament in 2010 in which teams from Asia, Africa and North America have all been represented in the last 16.
Brazil remain the favourites to claim a sixth World Cup and end Europe's recent dominance on the global stage.
Tite's side surely need Neymar back from the ankle injury he suffered in the opening win over Serbia but they have a dazzling array of attacking talent beyond the world's most expensive footballer.
They are usually rock-solid defensively, even though a side with nine changes to the starting line-up lost their final group game against Cameroon.
Brazil have not yet faced top opposition and will expect to cruise past South Korea on Monday, with Croatia or Japan then awaiting them in the quarter-finals.
A mouthwatering showdown with Argentina in the semi-finals remains a possibility, with Lionel Messi and his teammates recovering from their shock loss to Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico and Poland.
If Messi's team get past Australia, they could find themselves up against the Netherlands in the last eight, although the Dutch must first overcome a tough United States team.
Argentina came into the World Cup unbeaten in 36 games and with expectations high that they could win the trophy for a third time but coach Lionel Scaloni has played down their chances.
"We are not favourites," he insisted. "We are a difficult team to beat, a team that will fight, but to think that because we won (against Poland) we are going to be champions would be totally mistaken."
The other side of the draw is weighted towards Europe, despite elimination for Germany and Belgium.
Holders France are the team to beat and in Kylian Mbappe they have the most exciting player in the competition.
Didier Deschamps' side eased through their group, even fielding an unrecognisable line-up in their final defeat by Tunisia as regulars were rested.
"We fulfilled our objective," he said. "Now we will recuperate because a second competition is about to begin."
History is not on the side of a France team looking to become the first since 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, and they are on a possible collision course in the last eight with England.
Spain, the joint-top scorers in the group stage with England on nine goals, are also on their side of the draw.
Semi-finalists in 2018 and Euro 2020 runners-up, England are quietly growing in confidence.
"In Russia, we were just thinking, 'Can we win a knockout game?' Now there is more confidence and more experience of knockout matches," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
It was German great Jurgen Klinsmann, part of FIFA's technical study group analysing the tournament, who predicted that Qatar would produce shocks.
"If some of the kind of underdogs -- maybe if it's an African nation, if it's an Asian team -- if they are courageous I think you can go far in this tournament," he said.
The last-16 line-up does at least reflect the global nature of football.
Japan, who have never gone further than the first knockout stage, stunned Germany and Spain and now have 2018 finalists Croatia in their sights.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azam knocks 100 as Pakistan reach 411-3 at tea in first Test
Best still to come from World Cup favourites after shocks galore
Pele has respiratory infection, but doing 'better': Doctors
Son eyes 'another miracle' against Brazil at World Cup
Mbappe and Lewandowski face off as France take on Poland
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to reach World Cup last 16
Improved Bangladesh 'no cakewalk':Rohit
Tamim, Taskin-less Tigers opting winning start


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft