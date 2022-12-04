Tamim, Taskin-less Tigers opting winning start

The first of the three-match ODI series between hosts Bangladesh and touring India is going to commence at 12:00 pm (BST) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Both the sides are keen to have a winning start.

It is the first meet between Bangladesh and India in an ODI series in seven years. Bangladesh clinch the title 2-1 in 2015 when they met last.

Bangladesh have already qualified for the ODI World Cup next year while India are set to play the main round as hosts of the event. Both the neighbouring nations are going to start their preparation for the World Cup with this series.

Tamim Iqbal, the leading Bangladesh scorer of their favourite format, is ruled out of the series for injury. Liton Das named stand-in captain and Anamul Haque Bijoy is going to pair with Liton as openers. Experienced trio Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will occupy next respective batting positions as Afif Hossain and Yasir Ali Rabbi will play the finisher rule. Mehidy Miraz, the lone specialist spinner will join Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and either of Ebadat Hossain or Shoriful Islam in the bowling unit.

Full strength India combining skipper Rohit Sharma, veteran Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, experienced Shikhar Dhawan and Rishab Pant alongside rising stars like Shreyash Iyer make a steady batting line-up while all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axer Patel further prolong the batting order.

Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen and Shardul Thakur are possible set-up for bowling action for team India.

India are well ahead in terms of head to head statistics as they won 30 off previous 36 matches as Bangladesh won just five matches and one match fetched no result.

As no possibility of rain in Dhaka during winter, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first at SBNCS as it produces bigger score with little help to spinner in white ball game and teams batting first recorded more wins here.











