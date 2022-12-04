Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three one-day internationals in Bangladesh with an injured shoulder, the country's cricket board said Saturday.
Up-and-coming speedster Umran Malik has replaced Shami in the 17-member squad for the series, which starts on Sunday in Dhaka.
Shami sustained a shoulder injury while training before the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. He was being supervised by the board's medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, it said. India's touring team, led by Rohit Sharma, will also play two Tests starting December 14. Shami was named in the Test squad.
The 23-year-old Malik, a tearaway quick from Indian-administered Kashmir, made his ODI debut in New Zealand last month and ended with three wickets from three matches.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azam knocks 100 as Pakistan reach 411-3 at tea in first Test
Best still to come from World Cup favourites after shocks galore
Pele has respiratory infection, but doing 'better': Doctors
Son eyes 'another miracle' against Brazil at World Cup
Mbappe and Lewandowski face off as France take on Poland
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to reach World Cup last 16
Improved Bangladesh 'no cakewalk':Rohit
Tamim, Taskin-less Tigers opting winning start


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft