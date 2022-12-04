Playing well against India will bring many things: Liton

Bangladesh stand-in ODI skipper Liton Das, who is going to make his debut as a captain in ODIs today, thinks himself lucky to get captaincy in such a crucial series and expressed that he and his teammates are keen to do well against India.

"I am very excited as I am selected as the captain in a big series," Liton told during the pre-match press conference on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "I must try to show my ability".

Bangladesh ODI skipper and opening batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of home series against India due to a groin injury and Liton named the stand-in captain for the three-match ODI series. The right arm opener articulated that he aware of his rules as captain.

"As a captain, you have extra responsibility of guiding the team. We've been practicing for the last two-three days and discussed there on general issues," Liton revealed.

The stalwart is the current vice-captain of Bangladesh Test side, who led the Tigers in one T20i last year in Auckland against New Zealand and the three-day warm-up match during West Indies tour this year. Liton termed those as 'vacation captaincy' for him. He said, "Previous two were vacations for me. I knew nothing and became captain all of a sudden. I had nothing to do there."

"This time I got to know earlier and have chance to work with the team for about 10 day. I am expecting to have some positive feedbacks from the team," he stated optimistically.

Three veterans, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are going to play under Liton's leadership. Instead of taking it as pressure, Liton like to think it as an advantage for him.

"When I've got captaincy, I have got three players at hand, each of whom has 15 years of cricketing experiences, which is definitely an advantage for me. I do hope that they will help in the ground," he opted.

Showing honour to the touring side, the newly appointed Bangladesh ODI captain thinks that playing well against India will bring many things for them.

"They are a good team. They `no more' treat us as underdogs. If we play good cricket against a side like India, it'll bring honour and many things for us," told Liton.

"They have a very good batting line-up. Not only Virat Kholi, they have batters like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. We at the same time are confident with our bowlers and we are keen to do something good," he ended.













