Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Playing well against India will bring many things: Liton

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh stand-in ODI skipper Liton Das, who is going to make his debut as a captain in ODIs today, thinks himself lucky to get captaincy in such a crucial series and expressed that he and his teammates are keen to do well against India.
"I am very excited as I am selected as the captain in a big series," Liton told during the pre-match press conference on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "I must try to show my ability".
Bangladesh ODI skipper and opening batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of home series against India due to a groin injury and Liton named the stand-in captain for the three-match ODI series. The right arm opener articulated that he aware of his rules as captain.
"As a captain, you have extra responsibility of guiding the team. We've been practicing for the last two-three days and discussed there on general issues," Liton revealed.
The stalwart is the current vice-captain of Bangladesh Test side, who led the Tigers in one T20i last year in Auckland against New Zealand and the three-day warm-up match during West Indies tour this year. Liton termed those as 'vacation captaincy' for him. He said, "Previous two were vacations for me. I knew nothing and became captain all of a sudden. I had nothing to do there."
"This time I got to know earlier and have chance to work with the team for about 10 day. I am expecting to have some positive feedbacks from the team," he stated optimistically.
Three veterans, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are going to play under Liton's leadership. Instead of taking it as pressure, Liton like to think it as an advantage for him.
"When I've got captaincy, I have got three players at hand, each of whom has 15 years of cricketing experiences, which is definitely an advantage for me. I do hope that they will help in the ground," he opted.
Showing honour to the touring side, the newly appointed Bangladesh ODI captain thinks that playing well against India will bring many things for them.
"They are a good team. They `no more' treat us as underdogs. If we play good cricket against a side like India, it'll bring honour and many things for us," told Liton.
"They have a very good batting line-up. Not only Virat Kholi, they have batters like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. We at the same time are confident with our bowlers and we are keen to do something good," he ended.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azam knocks 100 as Pakistan reach 411-3 at tea in first Test
Best still to come from World Cup favourites after shocks galore
Pele has respiratory infection, but doing 'better': Doctors
Son eyes 'another miracle' against Brazil at World Cup
Mbappe and Lewandowski face off as France take on Poland
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to reach World Cup last 16
Improved Bangladesh 'no cakewalk':Rohit
Tamim, Taskin-less Tigers opting winning start


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft