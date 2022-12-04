Bangladesh players should get chance in IPL: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma feels that Bangladeshi cricketers should get a regular chance in Indian Premier League (IPL), given the fact that the country has now so many world class players who could change the momentum of the game.

"I really hope that they get the chance. Because they are quality team and they have quality players. I really feel, they can make a difference in the IPL," Rohit said on Saturday.

India are now in Dhaka to play a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The series will begin with ODI series while the first match being slated at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Sunday).

When talking about IPL, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan comes first. Though he was a regular face in IPL, he didn't get any team last season. -BSS













