

France meets Poland, England takes on Senegal tonight

In the other match, Group-B champion England will take on Group-A runner-up Senegal at 1:00 am after Sunday midnight at Al-Bayt Stadium (Means: the House Stadium) in the country's coastal north-eastern municipality of Al Khor.

France, the champion of the 1998 and 2018 editions is playing the final round of the FIFA World Cup for the 16th time now. Poland, on the other hand, is playing in the tournament for the 9th time. The highest Poland boys achieved in the tournament is placing third twice, in 1974 and 1982.

The two had engaged in different international friendlies and FIFA matches 16 times so far. They first faced each other in an International Friendly match in 1939 where France defeated the opponent by 4-0. The last time they met each other was in another FIFA International Friendly in June 2011 where France blanked the rival by 1-0.

After midnight, England and Senegal will engage for a spot in the quarterfinals. Whoever wins the first match between France and Poland will face the winner of this match in the last eight. That match will be played on December 11 at the same Al-Bayt Stadium.

Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor which is a retractable roof football stadium had hosted a total of six group matches of the tournament in the meantime. With the match between England and Senegal, this venue will host its seventh match. England had already played one match here in the group round where it suffered a goalless draw against the United States of America.

Before tonight, England and Senegal had never faced each other. It will be their first-ever engagement in FIFA World Cup or any international match. Senegal is playing in the tournament for the third time now while for the English, it is the 16th time. The English has won the trophy once in 1966. For Senegal, the best it did in the tournament so far was playing in the Quarter-finals once in 2002.

Before confirming the knockout stage, Senegal had a bad start losing to the Netherlands in a 0-2 match. It returned to the game with a 3-1 win over the host Qatar in the second match and confirmed the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Ecuador in the last match.

England had, on the contrary, a 6-2 big win over Iran in the first match of the group. After a goalless tie with the American boy in the second match, the English booked tickets to the next round with a 3-0 win over Wales in the last match.

After the matches tonight, half of the line-ups for the quarterfinals will be decided as well.













The Group-D champion France will engage with the Group-C runner-up Poland in the round of 16 tonight (Sunday) at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatar capital Doha.In the other match, Group-B champion England will take on Group-A runner-up Senegal at 1:00 am after Sunday midnight at Al-Bayt Stadium (Means: the House Stadium) in the country's coastal north-eastern municipality of Al Khor.France, the champion of the 1998 and 2018 editions is playing the final round of the FIFA World Cup for the 16th time now. Poland, on the other hand, is playing in the tournament for the 9th time. The highest Poland boys achieved in the tournament is placing third twice, in 1974 and 1982.The two had engaged in different international friendlies and FIFA matches 16 times so far. They first faced each other in an International Friendly match in 1939 where France defeated the opponent by 4-0. The last time they met each other was in another FIFA International Friendly in June 2011 where France blanked the rival by 1-0.After midnight, England and Senegal will engage for a spot in the quarterfinals. Whoever wins the first match between France and Poland will face the winner of this match in the last eight. That match will be played on December 11 at the same Al-Bayt Stadium.Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor which is a retractable roof football stadium had hosted a total of six group matches of the tournament in the meantime. With the match between England and Senegal, this venue will host its seventh match. England had already played one match here in the group round where it suffered a goalless draw against the United States of America.Before tonight, England and Senegal had never faced each other. It will be their first-ever engagement in FIFA World Cup or any international match. Senegal is playing in the tournament for the third time now while for the English, it is the 16th time. The English has won the trophy once in 1966. For Senegal, the best it did in the tournament so far was playing in the Quarter-finals once in 2002.Before confirming the knockout stage, Senegal had a bad start losing to the Netherlands in a 0-2 match. It returned to the game with a 3-1 win over the host Qatar in the second match and confirmed the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Ecuador in the last match.England had, on the contrary, a 6-2 big win over Iran in the first match of the group. After a goalless tie with the American boy in the second match, the English booked tickets to the next round with a 3-0 win over Wales in the last match.After the matches tonight, half of the line-ups for the quarterfinals will be decided as well.