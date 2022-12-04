AL, sleuths  behind Naya Paltan cocktail explosion: Rizvi   

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said, "Awami League and intelligence agencies are involved in the incident of cocktail explosion in front of BNP office."

He said this in a press release after a crude bomb exploded in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday evening.

He said, "In a planned manner Awami League use intelligence agencies to carry out mass arrest operation in the name of cocktail explosion. Sheikh Hasina's police is repressing and killing people to extend their autocratic rule in the country. Because of their heinous role panic has gripped the people across the country."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner for Motijheel Zone Hayatul Islam Khan said a crude bomb exploded at about 6:10pm in front of the party office creating panic there.

DC Hayatul said they had started raid in the area following the explosion."We have detained two activists of BNP and investigating their possible roles in the explosion," said the police officer.