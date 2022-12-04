Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL, sleuths  behind Naya Paltan cocktail explosion: Rizvi   

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said, "Awami League and intelligence agencies are involved in the incident of cocktail explosion in front of BNP office."
He said this in a press release after a crude bomb exploded in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Saturday evening.
He said, "In a planned manner Awami League use intelligence agencies to carry out mass arrest operation in the name of cocktail explosion. Sheikh Hasina's police is repressing and killing people to extend their autocratic rule in the country. Because of their heinous role panic has gripped the people across the country."
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner for Motijheel Zone Hayatul Islam Khan said a crude bomb exploded at about 6:10pm in front of the party office creating panic there.
DC Hayatul said they had started raid in the area following the explosion."We have detained two activists of BNP and investigating their possible roles in the explosion," said the police officer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, sleuths  behind Naya Paltan cocktail explosion: Rizvi   
Movement won’t stop until caretaker govt formed: Fakhrul
US Asst Secy Noyes in Dhaka to discuss Rohingya issue
Time will say if there will be retaliation, Quader warns BNP
Couple sets new ownership trend
BGB hauls Tk 134,37cr worth of contrabands from frontiers in Nov
Parenting education can reduce risks of disability: Experts
Uruguay gust away Ghana but both go out of WC


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft