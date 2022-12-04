Video
Home Back Page

Movement won’t stop until caretaker govt formed: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a rally at Madrasa Maidan in Rajshahi city as part of the partys divisional programme on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a rally at Madrasa Maidan in Rajshahi city as part of the partys divisional programme on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday "BNP will not stop its movement until Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over power to caretaker government."
Speaking at a mammoth rally at Madrasa Maidan in Rajshahi city, he said, "The government is having nightmares over BNP's rally to be held in Dhaka on December 10. And the rally will take place again at Naya Paltan peacefully."
"In last 14 years Awami League has turned into a party of bandits form a political party. They not only steal people's money but also patronise corruption," said Fakhrul.
"They adopt economic policy to produce beneficiaries and opportunist groups to launder crores of money and sent 25 farmers to jail only for Tk 25,000."
He said, "They systemically destroyed the country's political system, government institutions and established a safe regime for corruption.  For this every day price of the daily necessities are increasing, money laundering takes place and more and more people of the country are going below the poverty trap."   
He asked Awami League how could it oppose formation of caretaker government to cling to power illegally after observing hartal for 173 days demanding caretaker government. "They know it full well that they won't get 10  seats in Parliament if the election is held under a caretaker government," said Fakhrul.
He said, "The government is trying to hold another election as they held in  2014 and 2018 to continue in power without  votes, as they don't trust the  people."
"People won't accept an election unless it was held under caretaker government," Fakhrul said. He said, "As Awami League leaders and activists lost self confidence , they are worried about BNP's rally to be held in Dhaka on December 10." Fakhrul thanked people for waiting in cold, without food and shelter to attend the rally to restore democracy by defeating Awami League in the next election.
BNP's movement will not stop until the ruling Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was defeated in the next election, he added. Fakhrul said that BNP will not participate in the election unless it was held under a caretaker government. He said that people of Bangladesh will not tolerate injustice any more.
He said that the present regime was looting by  forgetting their responsibilities.
Thousands of people from eight districts in Rajshahi division participated in the rally.The leaders and activists came from Natore, Bogura, Pabna, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Joypurhat and Chapainawabganj in processions since morning, braving transport strikes to attend the rally. Law enforcers set up check-posts at all the entry points. All the Rajshahi bound buses from other parts of the country stayed off the roads since Thursday morning, BNP activists from far flung areas came to the rally venue on foot or by trucks, boats and three-wheelers from Wednesday.
Transport owners and workers enforced the strike in eight districts of Rajshahi division for an indefinite period from Thursday, causing immense sufferings to commuters.


