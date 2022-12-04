Video
US Asst Secy Noyes in Dhaka to discuss Rohingya issue

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Asst Secy Noyes in Dhaka to discuss Rohingya issue

US Asst Secy Noyes in Dhaka to discuss Rohingya issue

The US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes has started his five-day visit to Bangladesh (December 3-7) to discuss refugee protection and humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Bangladesh and continued support for humanitarian partners.
"In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express US' gratitude for generously hosting Rohingyas fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar," said the US Department of State on Saturday. She will meet with non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.  
 Julieta Valls Noyes, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration on March 31, 2022.









