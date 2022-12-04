

US Asst Secy Noyes in Dhaka to discuss Rohingya issue

"In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express US' gratitude for generously hosting Rohingyas fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar," said the US Department of State on Saturday. She will meet with non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.

Julieta Valls Noyes, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration on March 31, 2022.















