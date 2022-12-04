Time will say if there will be retaliation, Quader warns BNP



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader (inset) speaking at the triennial conference of Mymensingh District and Metropolitan Awami League at Circuit House grounds on Saturday. photo : Observer

Referring to BNP, he said, are you ready? How long will you be on the road? The highway is ours. We come off the highway. We didn't fall from the sky. We are dug into the ground.

He also said that Tarique Rahman had a conversation with a cadre of Dhaka yesterday as well. He said from London, you will not leave the road, Sheikh Hasina is looking for a way to escape. His MP-ministers are also looking for an escape route. London is shouting to occupy the highway. Long before the 10th, BNP is pitching its tent in Paltan, bringing Handi-Patil. Where are you getting this money? Obaidul Quader was speaking as the chief guest at the Triennial Conference of Mymensingh District and Metropolitan Awami League at Circuit House grounds on Saturday afternoon.

Quader also said, you must know about Cumilla. 71 mobile phones were stolen by BNP activists in Cumilla. So a case has been filed against 71 people. BNP has filed a case against BNP. This is how they steal votes. The game will be against Hawa Bhaban, against corruption and against looting. We didn't come to politics by anyone's mercy.

Referring to Dr Kamal Hossain, Obaidul Quader said, Mr Kamal Hossain, you are saying that Sheikh Hasina is preparing to go out, ministers are preparing to go out. Tarique Rahman is saying the same thing from London. Who does money laundering abroad? You Dr Kamal you have visa, so go out.

Quader said, what is called a mass meeting will be explained tomorrow in Chittagong. The commemoration will be the largest gathering in memory. People are looking forward to bringing Awami League to power again. No one else can develop so much in Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh. After Digital Bangladesh, Awami League's commitment is to make Smart Bangladesh.

Before the speech, Obaidul Quader inaugurated the triennial conference of district and metropolitan Awami League by hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons.

District Awami League President Advocate Zahirul Haque Khoka presided over and District Awami League General Secretary Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Md Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto moderated the conference. Among others Awami League Presidium member Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Awami League Joint Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Awami League Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, central leader Marufa Akhtar Popi, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Md Sharif Ahmed, Minister of State for Culture KM Khalid, Members of Parliament from various constituencies of the district and central and local leaders spoke at the meeting.











