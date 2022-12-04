Video
Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, Dec 3: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven countries across the world to boost energy efficiency, creating "huge potential" to tackle high prices, security and climate change, the IEA said on Friday.
Governments have scaled up fossil fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising energy costs on households in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted gas supplies and stoked prices.  
But a new report from the International Energy Agency found that it had also prompted policymakers and consumers to shrink their power use, causing record investment in energy efficiency measures, like building renovations, and infrastructure for public transport and electric cars.
IEA executive director Fatih Birol said after the oil shocks of the 1970s, governments pushed "substantial improvements" in energy efficiency, particularly in cars, appliances and buildings.
"Amid today's energy crisis, we are seeing signs that energy efficiency is once again being prioritised," he said.
"Energy efficiency is essential for dealing with today's crisis, with its huge potential to help tackle the challenges of energy affordability, energy security and climate change."
According to the IEA research, governments, industry and households invested a record $560 billion this year in energy efficiency measures. Preliminary IEA data for 2022 also suggests that the global economy used energy two percent more efficiently than it did in 2021, almost double the rate of the past five years. Annual improvements would need to rise to four percent to meet decarbonisation goals by mid-century, the IEA said.     -AFP



