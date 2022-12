Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the Gold Award in Cement Manufacturing Category











Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the Gold Award in Cement Manufacturing Category in the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 once again. Mohammed Amirul Haque, Managing Director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, receiving this prestigious award from Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi MP, in the awarding ceremony held at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka recently.