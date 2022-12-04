Video
FBCCI to celebrate golden jubilee in March with CNN as media partner

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

FBCCI, the apex trade organization of the country is going to organize the 'Bangladesh Business Summit 2023' in March next year to celebrate the 5oth anniversary of the chamber body.
To cover this mega event internationally, the FBCCI has signed a MoU with CNN as its International Media Partner. Under this agreement, CNN will promote trade potentiality and investment opportunities in Bangladesh globally by intensive coverage.
The memorandum was signed by FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and the South Asian sales Director of CNN Abhijeet Dhar on behalf of their respective organizations at Beximco office in Gulshan on Saturday afternoon. Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman was present on the occasion.
He said on this occasion that CNN coverage will reach global business representatives and investors of different countries and tell about the success and potentiality of Bangladesh through this Business Summit, which will attract foreign investor.'
He noted that the summit will promote the success of Bangladesh for the last 50 years and the potentiality of the country. He also mentioned that, besides national and international investment, the SME sector will get special emphasis at the summit.
The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, 'Potential sectors like Textile, Digital Economy, Circular Economy, Blue Economy, etc. will be showcased in this summit. Entrepreneurs who have contributed to the country's economy and freedom fighter businessmen will get recognition from FBCCI on this ocasion." He said through this summit Bangladesh can get the benefit of Industry Relocations across the world.
The FBCCI President said, 'Under this agreement, CNN will work as our International Media Partner for this summit. They will promote our event globally under this agreement. The DG of WTO, the trade commissioner of the European Union, the Chairman of JETRO, SEOs of several Multinational companies, Ministers and business representatives of many countries will attend the event.
FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M A Momen, Salahuddin Alamgir, Director Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Abul Kasem Khan, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present in the event.








