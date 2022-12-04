Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks mixed after strong US jobs data

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW YORK, Dec 3: Stock markets were mixed Friday after strong US jobs data raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve may continue to aggressively hike interest rates to tame inflation.
US government data showed that the world's biggest economy added 263,000 jobs in November, with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.7 percent.
Government figures also indicated a bigger jump in hourly wages than analysts had benchmarked.
Indices in New York initially tumbled on the release as markets feared it would extend the period of ultra-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to counter inflation.
But markets recovered throughout the day, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.1 percent.
Investors were unnerved by the jump in wages "because that tends to feed inflation," said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial
But traders also realize that "there's a positive side to this," she said. "The Fed has the luxury if you will to continue to raise rates, with smaller rate hikes. And the labor market remains resilient."
The jobs data comes two days after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank could moderate its aggressive posture on interest rates as soon as this month.
Earlier, London finished flat, while Frankfurt gained modestly and Paris dipped.
Investors were also focused on the oil market, where prices finished lower amid focus on talks on a price cap to limit Russia's oil revenues.
The G7 and EU agreed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil late Friday. Analysts were still assessing the effect of the price ceiling, but have said the impact on supply could be limited  because Russia currently sells some oil below this price level. Traders are also focused on OPEC+, which may decide Sunday to slash oil production further to boost prices for its members, which include Saudi Arabia and Russia.
"There remains considerable uncertainty around the action OPEC+ will take when it meets," noted OANDA trading platform analyst Craig Erlam.
Among individual companies, Boeing jumped 4.0 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that United Airlines is close to agreeing to order dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. United shares were flat.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA
Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the Gold Award in Cement Manufacturing Category
FBCCI to celebrate golden jubilee in March with CNN as media partner
Global stocks mixed after strong US jobs data
US hosts EU for 3rd TTC ministerial meet in Maryland tomorrow
Hajj service expansion begins at AIBL
Aarong opens its 26th outlet in Faridpur
High-level IMF team seeks 2nd round of talks in January


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft