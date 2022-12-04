Video
Home Business

US hosts EU for 3rd TTC ministerial meet in Maryland tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The United States will host the European Union for the third Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland, College Park tomorrow (Monday).
The US delegation will be led by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, according to a media release issued by the US State Department, on Friday.
The EU delegation will be led by European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.
During the meeting, the co-chairs will emphasize the importance of the transatlantic relationship and the need to reach economically meaningful outcomes for citizens and economies on both sides of the Atlantic.


