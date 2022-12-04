Hajj service expansion begins at AIBL

A 15-day service expansion of Hajj and Umrah started on Thursday at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the service campaign as chief guest at AIBL Tower on Thursday, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman presided over the occasion. Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed and Md. Mahmudur Rahman also spoke at the function.

Deputy Managing Directors Muhammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md.Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President Mujibul Quader, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

The campaign will continue until December 15 in all branches of the bank to make Hajj and Umrah services more flexible. -UNB













