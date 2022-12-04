Video
Aarong opens its 26th outlet in Faridpur

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Aarong opened its 26th outlet in Faridpur on Saturday. This newly designed 12,500 square feet space offers a two-storey shopping experience for Aarong customers and features apparel, home décor, footwear, jewellery, and all other product lines. Customers will also find Aarong's sub-brands - TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth - at this location.
The outlet was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer at Aarong along with other Aarong and BRAC officials, says a press release.
"Faridpur is set to become one of Bangladesh's fastest growing districts, and we are excited to bring Aarong as well as three of our sub-brands to this vibrant community," said Mr. Alam.  
For a limited time only, new customers at our Faridpur outlet can join our My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty programme by making any BDT 5,000 purchase to start earning points for direct discounts and enjoy exclusive benefits with our partners as a member. Existing members will earn 3x points on every purchase until December 9th!
Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental development organisation.
Outlet address: Hakim Tower, Ambika Road, East Khabashpur, Faridpur.







