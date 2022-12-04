BD apparel makers getting lower price than world average: Report

Despite being a global leader in apparel manufacturing and exports, Bangladesh is lagging behind many of its competing countries in terms of price points and, this is something the industry players have been complaining about for long.

A recent report from none other than the International Trade Centre (ITC) only validated their claims. The report by the multilateral agency which has a joint mandate with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has underlined that global buyers are consistently paying lower than the global average price to apparel suppliers in Bangladesh but higher to some of its competitors.

It further added Bangladesh garment manufacturers receive rates that are around 32 per cent to 83 per cent lower than the highest prices that they pay to the suppliers in other countries.

In a study report titled The Garment Costing Guide for small firms in value chains, the ITC said there is a growing argument that customers - retailers and brands - should pay their suppliers a fair free-on-board (FOB) price since they are often paying the prices that are below the factory costs.

The free-on-board price of exports and imports of goods is the market value of the goods at the point of uniform valuation (the customs frontier of the economy from which they are exported).

The only solace for Bangladesh however is that it is not alone in this and has countries like Pakistan and Cambodia for company even as the ITC report claimed these countries are consistently paid lower than the world average prices, whereas nations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey and Mexico are given higher than the average rates.

According to the report, made in Bangladesh men's woven cotton trousers were sold for US $7.01 per piece in 2020, which was 9.20 per cent below the global average of US $ 7.72 while Vietnam received US $ 10.76 per piece and suppliers from Sri Lankan and India received US $8 and US $ 8.41 respectively, for the same product.

When it comes to locally made men's cotton jeans, they were sold at US $ 7.81 per piece, 7.20 per cent down from the global average of US $8.41 even if Vietnam received US $ 11.55 by selling a similar item.

Similarly, woven cotton jackets brought US $ 10.10 per piece for Bangladesh, which was 0.70 per cent below the global average although Thailand received US $ 48.86 and Mexico got US $ 34.11 per piece for the same product while a bra made in Bangladesh from man-made fibre (MMF) was sold at US $ 3.19 per unit, which is 18 per cent below the international average, for which Vietnam managed to get US $ 6.06.

The only exceptions are 'Made in Bangladesh' women's cotton trousers and men's cotton T-shirts, both of which brought home a price that was slightly higher than the global average.

Locally made women's cotton trouser was sold at US $ 6.43 per piece, up by 23.30 per cent from the world average of US $ 5.22 even if Turkey took home the highest at US $ 15.84, which is a staggering 203.60 per cent higher than the global average. Likewise, men's cotton T-shirts manufactured in Bangladesh fetched US $ 1.47 per piece, around 23.10 per cent higher than the global average of US $ 1 even as Peru netted the highest among the suppliers from around the world at a price tag of US $ 8.46 per piece.

"The problem is not that customers are paying these factories less, but rather customers are paying everyone else more," underlined the ITC report, the study for which was conducted using data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the US even as it analysed the statistics of Bangladesh's 10 most important export items for 2020, comparing their FOB prices with those of their 10 biggest competitors, for each product.

Trying to figure out the reasons, the President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Faruque Hassan, partly blamed the major share of the basic products in Bangladesh's export ensemble, for the lower prices paid.











