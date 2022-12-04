

bdapps' nat'l hackathon finds top apps makers

bdapps, which is managed by Robi, organized the hackathon in partnership with the ICT Division.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP attended the gala event as the chief guest. Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's Managing Director, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services's (BASIS) President, Russell T. Ahmed were also present at the event.

Robi CEO, Rajeev Sethi, Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad, and other high officials of the company were present at the event. Members of bdapps apps developers community, and the finalists of the competition were also present on the occasion.

In total, 5,000 app developers participated in the competition divided into 2,000 teams. Prior to the National level Hackathon, five regional level Hackathons took place in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, where apps developers from all over the country took part.

At the end of the regional Hackathons, 36 teams were provided month-long online mentorship by 15 renowned IT firms. Then the 36 teams competed at the National level Hackathon November 4-5, at the end of which, 10 best teams were identified as winners of the competition.

Team Hako came on top of the competition, followed by Team NUB, Team Sangu secured the third place. The first, second, and third team were given two lakhs, one lakh twenty five thousand, and seventy five thousand taka respectively. In total, the 10 best teams were given five lakhs taka as prize money. Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad revealed these insights on the competition at the gala event.

Congratulating the winners of National Hackathon Robi's CEO, Rajeev Sethi said: "The innovative energy of the young apps developers are the key drivers for bdapps. We are indeed privileged to be able to work with you all through this National Appstore. We have put in place a well-defined process to facilitate digital innovation in a sustainable manner. I thank the ICT Division and the Telecom Regulator for helping us to take bdapps to all corner of the country."

, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "I am happy to see that bdapps is pursuing innovation through a defined process. I thank the Robi management for lending their expertise in this matter. I am very confident that, bdapps, with the active participation of the young apps developers, is going lead the country towards Smart Bangladesh."

Startup Bangladesh, BASIS, PreneurLab, Creative IT, Miaki, BdOSN, hSenid, Shikhbe Shobai, JCI Dhaka West and Bangladesh Innovation Forum were the partner organizations of the National Hackathon.

















National Hackathon 2022, organized by the National Appstore, bdapps, has recognized the best 10 teams of the competition at the gala event held Tuesday evening at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre.bdapps, which is managed by Robi, organized the hackathon in partnership with the ICT Division.ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP attended the gala event as the chief guest. Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's Managing Director, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services's (BASIS) President, Russell T. Ahmed were also present at the event.Robi CEO, Rajeev Sethi, Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad, and other high officials of the company were present at the event. Members of bdapps apps developers community, and the finalists of the competition were also present on the occasion.In total, 5,000 app developers participated in the competition divided into 2,000 teams. Prior to the National level Hackathon, five regional level Hackathons took place in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, where apps developers from all over the country took part.At the end of the regional Hackathons, 36 teams were provided month-long online mentorship by 15 renowned IT firms. Then the 36 teams competed at the National level Hackathon November 4-5, at the end of which, 10 best teams were identified as winners of the competition.Team Hako came on top of the competition, followed by Team NUB, Team Sangu secured the third place. The first, second, and third team were given two lakhs, one lakh twenty five thousand, and seventy five thousand taka respectively. In total, the 10 best teams were given five lakhs taka as prize money. Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad revealed these insights on the competition at the gala event.Congratulating the winners of National Hackathon Robi's CEO, Rajeev Sethi said: "The innovative energy of the young apps developers are the key drivers for bdapps. We are indeed privileged to be able to work with you all through this National Appstore. We have put in place a well-defined process to facilitate digital innovation in a sustainable manner. I thank the ICT Division and the Telecom Regulator for helping us to take bdapps to all corner of the country.", Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "I am happy to see that bdapps is pursuing innovation through a defined process. I thank the Robi management for lending their expertise in this matter. I am very confident that, bdapps, with the active participation of the young apps developers, is going lead the country towards Smart Bangladesh."Startup Bangladesh, BASIS, PreneurLab, Creative IT, Miaki, BdOSN, hSenid, Shikhbe Shobai, JCI Dhaka West and Bangladesh Innovation Forum were the partner organizations of the National Hackathon.