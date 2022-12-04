Vivo, a significant sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

Vivo is also a significant participant and sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 and the company has already conquered the hearts of the youth with their stylish and affordable collections.

Lately vivo has released a variety of new smartphones and the two new handsets of V25 came with a very eye catchy look and vigorous performance. On the other hand, Y22s from the Y series also captivated the attention of the young gadget lovers as it offers budget friendly pricing, says a press release.

The purchasing prices have been set 47,999 BDT and 31,999 BDT respectively for the V25 and V25e handsets. One can grab this handy smartphones from any authorized outlets of Vivo or Vivo e-store.

Both V25 & V25e from the V25 series own a magical feature of color changing glass. The back surface automatically turns out to tint a different shade with the presence of sunlight. A 64 megapixel main camera along with the triple main rear camera has been equipped to this series

Simultaneously, vivo brought the exposure of Y22s with an outstanding combination of style and advanced technology. The excellence of this device lies in its robust processor, magnificent design and camera.













