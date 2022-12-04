Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 December, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo, a significant sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

Published : Sunday, 4 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Vivo is also a significant participant and sponsor of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 and the company has already conquered the hearts of the youth with their stylish and affordable collections.
Lately vivo has released a variety of new smartphones and the two new handsets of V25 came with a very eye catchy look and vigorous performance. On the other hand, Y22s from the Y series also captivated the attention of the young gadget lovers as it offers budget friendly pricing, says a press release.
The purchasing prices have been set 47,999 BDT and 31,999 BDT respectively for the V25 and V25e handsets. One can grab this handy smartphones from any authorized outlets of Vivo or Vivo e-store.
Both V25 & V25e from the V25 series own a magical feature of color changing glass. The back surface automatically turns out to tint a different shade with the presence of sunlight. A 64 megapixel main camera along with the triple main rear camera has been equipped to this series
Simultaneously, vivo brought the exposure of Y22s with an outstanding combination of style and advanced technology. The excellence of this device lies in its robust processor, magnificent design and camera.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA
Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the Gold Award in Cement Manufacturing Category
FBCCI to celebrate golden jubilee in March with CNN as media partner
Global stocks mixed after strong US jobs data
US hosts EU for 3rd TTC ministerial meet in Maryland tomorrow
Hajj service expansion begins at AIBL
Aarong opens its 26th outlet in Faridpur
High-level IMF team seeks 2nd round of talks in January


Latest News
Pelé no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment: Reports
Police cordon off Banani hotel in Dhaka
DMP allocates Suhrawardy Udyan for BNP's rally as a convenient venue: Kamal
Netherlands beat USA 3-1 to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
1 killed, 20 injured in B’baria clash
Three of a family killed in Madaripur road crash
AL next polls slogan is to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’: Quader
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Biden ready to speak to Putin if he wants to end war
Sweden extradites outlawed PKK member to Turkey: report
Most Read News
Cameroon stun Brazil but go out of World Cup
Switzerland edge Serbia in feisty clash to make World Cup last 16
Actress Tasnia Farin injured severely, hospitalised
US Asst Secretary Noyes in Dhaka to discuss refugee, migration issues
World Cup last-16 fixtures
Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Car drags woman: Ex-DU teacher Azhar sued
BNP's Rajshahi rally begins with huge presence of party men
Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters as World Cup last 16 kicks off
'Khela Hobey, Onek Khela': Obaidul Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft