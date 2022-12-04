

Chevron funded Uttoron Skills celebrate 6th anniv

The project worked to capacitate promising youths, create access to training for youth and capacitate the government. In first phase (2016-2019) the project worked in three regions (Habiganj, Moulavibazar and Sylhet) and in the second phase (2019-2022) worked in five regions of the country (Dhaka, Habiganj, Khulna, Moulavibazar and Sylhet).

Md. Mahbub Hossain, Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the Government of Bangladesh graced the program as the chief guest; Ms. Nasreen Afroz, Honorable Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority, Prime Minister's Office of the Government of Bangladesh ornated the event as special guest and Eric M. Walker, President and Managing Director, Chevron Bangladesh was the guest of honor of this occasion.

The second phase of Uttoron came into existence from 2019 to 2022, and this time, with a more holistic approach to confront the challenges of the skills development domain. In this phase, total of 2014 youths of the age bracket 18-35 from Dhaka (Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation); Habiganj (Nabiganj Upazilla); Moulavibazar (Kamalganj, Sadar and Sreemangal upazilla); Sylhet (Khadimpara, Khadimnagar, Tukerbazar, Tultikor Union and Sylhet City Corporation) were enrolled in eight (8) market demanded trades, out of these 1931 graduated. 24% of the trainees were female. 74% of the graduates joined to employment (self-employment and wage-employment) already.

The project established a sustainable permanent training facility at the heart of Sylhet, in partnership with Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), which will run beyond the project period. This facility has 9,000 square feet of dedicated space. In five (05) trades annually 800 trainees can be trained from this facility.

The project in partnership with the country's prime welding body Khulna Shipyard established 4,000 square feet of sophisticated advanced welding, where 3G to 6G international-level welding training will be provided, trainees will be assessed on international standards and will be certified by globally well-recognized certification institute Bureau Veritas (BV).

Chief guest Md Mahbub Hossain said, "I would like to thank Swisscontact for implementing Uttoron in such an innovative way. The partnership with city corporation, government training institutes like Khulna Shipyard TTC are examples of NGOs activities successfully supporting government in achieving SDG goals. Highly commendable work."

Special guest Ms Nasreen Afroz said, "The Public-Private -Partnership has become more important than ever before. Uttoron is a good example of such partnership. Uttoron maintained a close working relationship with NSDA. With guidance from NSDA it has developed competency standard for Packaging and Finishing Operation trade, a new trade that will address the demand of skilled workforce in the packaging sector.."

Guest of honor Eric M Walker said, "At Chevron, we believe that we are the community we live in, and our work in economic development, education and health is a testament to that core value that we live by. We are especially proud to be a part of Uttoron, which is the skilled workforce development component of our Bangladesh Partnership Initiative - a multi-year, multi-pronged social investment program built on our core commitment to support economic development in our areas of operation in the north-east of the country."











