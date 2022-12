Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP handing over ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021















Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (5th from right) handing over ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 under Multinational Manufacturing category to Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) Group CFO and Director Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, at a ceremony at InterContinental Dhaka, in the capital on Thursday evening. Berger receives ICMAB Best Corporate Award for the ninth time.