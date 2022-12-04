MCCI, Silicon Valley hold seminar on Hi Tech

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) jointly organized a seminar on 'Hi Tech Opportunities in Bangladesh' on December 1 with the veterans of the Semiconductor Industry from Silicon Valley, California.

MCCI has been seriously working to develop an ecosystem for setting up semiconductor industry in Bangladesh. Panelists took part both virtually and physically in the event.

Being one of the fastest growing economies in the world with rapid business expansion and development, they said it is now essential for Bangladesh to critically consider diversifying the manufacturing base with high-tech, high-value-added production, panel discussants said.

The primary objectives of the seminar were: to know and further explore existing and potential knowledge sources on semiconductor industry, learn how to overcome the challenges for developing an ecosystem, gain knowledge of the best practices of other countries, how effectively those practices can be adopted in Bangladesh, and how best the Bangladeshi diaspora can be effectively involved in development.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister was chief guest on the occasion while N.M. Zeaul Alam, Senior Secretary in Information and Communication Technology Division as special guest. Habibullah N. Karim, Vice-President, MCCI acted as moderator and Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General and CEO, MCCI was facilitator.

Panel discussants from Silicon Valley and Bangladesh took part in the event. MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam who attended the event either physically or virtually emphasized the importance of developing hi-tech front in the country where Bangladesh is still in infancy.

With LDC-graduation and loss of preferential tariffs in its export markets imminent; Bangladesh would do well to move away from its overdependence on readymade garments (RMG) in the export basket switching to high tech industry.

Exploring the semiconductor industry could be the start of the diversification of products that Bangladesh needs. He hoped that this seminar can be the start of the knowledge and guidance sharing that is required for success.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman said the present government has always been a business-friendly government and will continue to do so. Semiconductors and high-tech industry already will remain highly demanded in foreseeable future.

He said MCCI has done a tremendous job organizing event and assured that the government will always support any such initiative to come to fruition. N.M. Zeaul Alam also assured necessary policy support in this regard.

The discussion was a thought-provoking and every panelist believes that it will open new windows of opportunity for Bangladesh. Anis A. Khan, director, MCCI wrapped up the event with concluding remarks.

















